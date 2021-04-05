Nam Heong Singapore, brought to you by comedian Mark Lee

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – Veteran comedian Mark Lee’s eatery, Nam Heong, met with a two-hour-long queue after announcing its reopening following a long break during the circuit breaker.

Nam Heong is popularly known for specialising in dim sum and noodle dishes of Ipoh delicacies.

It was in 2019 that Lee decided to bring the diner chain to town, at the Food Republic located in 313@Somerset.

All thanks to 8days.sg’s insight about Lee being the brains behind Nam Heong Singapore, fans soon set out to visit the food court and formed a long queue on Friday (Apr 2).

During the comedian’s interview with 8days.sg, he shared that the waiting time was up to two hours long. “It’s a record for Food Republic as they had never seen such a long queue like today’s,” he said.

Lee also uploaded a video of the queue at the restaurant on Instagram, noting that customers had already started lining up from 9.30 am and continued arriving until closing time at 8 pm.

Photo: Instagram screengrab (@marklee4444)

By the end of the day, Nam Heong was surprised by the overwhelming amount of positive feedback and how quickly the menu items were selling out.

Indulge in dim sum at an affordable price such as the Ipoh Kaya Puff at S$1.50, siew mai and beancurd skin rolls for S$3.50. Let’s not forget Nam heong’s signature egg tarts for S$1.80 a piece and chicken sou (puff) for S$2.20!

The comedian disclosed that some of the ingredients and dishes are directly supplied from Ipoh – these dishes include the “Chicken Sou, chee cheong fun, hor fun and egg tart shell.”

Wow, it’s nice to know that he’s keeping the menu as authentic as possible!

Other celebrities (aka Lee’s friends) such as Fann Wong, Number 1 co-star Kiwebaby Zhang, and Dennis Chew left words of encouragement on his Instagram post in support of his business.

Interested in checking out Nam Heong? Here’s what you need to know:

Address: Food Republic Stall 23, #05-01/02/03 313@Somerset, 313 Orchard Road, S238895

Operation Hours: Daily from 11am to 9pm

Contact: 88131344 (Available for preorder or self-pickup via Whatsapp)

Facebook: https://m.facebook.com/namheongipohsingapore

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/namheongipoh_sg

