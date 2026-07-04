‘My hands were shaking’: Commuter says she was left ‘humiliated’ by bus driver after EZ-Link card failed to work when she tapped in

SINGAPORE: Netizens are rallying behind a commuter who shared an emotional account of an encounter with a bus driver, saying she was publicly scolded and humiliated after her EZ-Link card failed to work at the fare reader.

Taking to the Complaint Singapore Facebook page, the commuter explained that the incident happened on a bus one morning after her travel card unexpectedly showed an error when she attempted to tap in.

The passenger said she understood that commuters are responsible for ensuring they have a valid payment method before boarding public transport, but described the situation as an unforeseen circumstance.

Sharing that she had not brought her wallet and did not have any cash with her, the commuter said she was unable to use her bank card because her account was temporarily unavailable while undergoing a security review.

The commuter said she immediately explained the situation to the driver and showed that her bus card still had stored value. She also attempted to find another way to pay, stressing that she had “never had any intention to avoid paying a $2 fare.”

However, the passenger said, “What hurt me deeply was not the payment problem itself, but the way I was treated very, very badly during that moment.”

She alleged that the driver shouted at her loudly in front of other passengers while she was already feeling anxious and embarrassed.

“My hands were shaking, I was struggling to stay calm, and I was trying my best to make the payment,” she added.

She also shared that the bus did not stop because of the incident and that the driver continued driving while allegedly complaining about her as she stood near the front of the bus trying to transfer money into another bank account that could be used for payment.

The commuter said she struggled to remember her passwords because she had become so nervous but eventually managed to access another bank account and pay the fare.

“This is only 2 dollars, and my whole life will be traumatised because of this moment,” she wrote, adding again that her hands were shaking and she was sweating heavily throughout the ordeal.

The passenger emphasised that she was not seeking a free ride and had ultimately paid for the journey.

“I just dislike how the bus driver treated me while I was transferring money to another bank account that I could use for payment. In the meantime, she was attacking me and making me embarrassed. And yes, I paid for that route.”

The commuter acknowledged that transport staff deal with difficult situations every day but said she hoped greater patience and empathy could be shown when handling passengers facing genuine difficulties.

“A person making an honest mistake should not be made to feel like they are totally trash in front of many people,” she asserted, arguing that while fare payment rules are important, passengers should also be treated with dignity and respect.

She wrote, “A small payment issue can be solved with a simple explanation, reminder, or proper procedure. But being shouted at and humiliated in a public place can leave a much deeper emotional impact than people realise.”

The commuter added, “I am not intending to hurt any association, I just want other passengers not to forget important things at home, because if not, there may be no mercy or respect shown to those in that situation.”

The post has since attracted attention online, with many social media users expressing sympathy for the commuter while also debating personal responsibility and how fare payment issues should be handled.

Many commenters encouraged her to lodge a formal complaint with the bus operator, arguing that there was no justification for a driver to shout at a passenger in front of others.

“You should report to SMRT about this incident. The bus driver doesn’t need to shout so loud,” one commenter wrote, while another said, “Some bus captains can be very mean and rude. Please make a report to the relevant team.”

Several people said they would have willingly paid the fare for a fellow commuter caught in a genuine predicament.

“Actually and sincerely for me, if anyone encounters a similar situation, I’ll spring up and give them the fare unconditionally,” one person commented.

Another shared, “If I am there, I can give you coins with no problem… Happened to me the same situation, but lucky for me, the bus driver is kind, so whenever somebody experience like that and I am there, I always offer coins.”

Others questioned why none of the passengers on board stepped forward to help.

“Why does no one offer to pay for you? I have done it a few times, for foreigners and the elderly!” one commenter asked. Another remarked, “Nobody came to your rescue? Sad,” while a third added, “What amazed me was no one came forward and paid for your fare.”

Some commenters reflected on what they saw as a broader decline in empathy. “Some Singaporeans lack empathy and compassion. In a society where everything runs as smoothly as clockwork, even the slightest inconvenience would be akin to a major grievance,” one person wrote.

Not everyone, however, sympathised with the passenger. Some argued that commuters should always carry a backup payment method or cash.

“Whatsoever using card all the time or on hp payments, no matter what, you still need to carry some cash. Blame no one…” one commenter wrote.

Another took a firmer stance, commenting, “It’s either you apologise and get off, or you find ways to make the payment. Don’t make your problem to others. You want that kampong era where people help one another? Sorry that have been long gone when our society progresses.”

However, others defended the commuter. One commenter wrote, “Some of the comments here show no lack of empathy… some things would just happen unexpectedly, everybody makes mistakes.

“Getting humiliated in public is definitely embarrassing, and who wouldn’t panic? I’m so sorry you went through that. I believe this could have been solved in a better way. If I was there, I would have helped you.”

The discussion also prompted many people to recount similar experiences involving bus fare disputes.

One commenter said her brother, who had worked as a bus driver years ago, would simply waive the fare for passengers experiencing card issues to avoid delaying the service, while remaining vigilant in case the same passenger repeatedly encountered similar problems.

Another recalled paying twice for a bus journey after a driver insisted that her EZ-Link card had not registered, only to later discover that both of her cards had been charged. She said the bus company subsequently investigated her complaint, refunded the duplicate fare, apologised and informed her that the bus captain would undergo counselling.

A different commuter described being shouted at during peak hour after boarding through the rear door when the driver had opened it for passengers. Although she insisted she had already paid using Apple Pay, the driver allegedly demanded that she tap again at the front of the bus. She said she felt “badly humiliated” as fellow passengers looked on and expressed sympathy for the original poster’s experience.

Another commenter recounted being forced to walk from the rear to the front of a bus with a sprained, bandaged ankle after an error appeared when tapping out, despite her injury.

Several commenters also criticised what they perceived to be poor attitudes among some drivers. “Most of these bus captains feel that the company belong to their father,” one person remarked.

Another commenter urged the commuter to pursue the matter formally, writing, “Submit report, please. Whatever the situation, the bus captain should act with courtesy and respect. Do it.”