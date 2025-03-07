MALAYSIA: A recent Reddit post has sparked discussions about the challenges of supporting financially dependent family members. The post, titled “My 38-Year-Old Brother Has Been Living Off Me for 5 Months, and I’m Quietly Burning Out,” appeared on the r/Bolehland subreddit.

The poster describes their experience of accommodating their 38-year-old brother, who has been unemployed for seven years. Initially, the poster allowed their brother to move in, expecting it to be temporary. However, as months passed, the brother did not seek employment or contribute to household expenses. The poster expressed feelings of frustration and guilt, stating, “I feel like I can’t just kick him out, but at the same time, I didn’t work this hard at 25 to become someone else’s safety net for life.”

This narrative has resonated with many, shedding light on the broader issue of adult financial dependency within families. In Malaysia, cultural norms often emphasise familial support, leading to situations where parents continue to provide for their adult children. A South China Morning Post study revealed that more than three-quarters (76%) of Malaysian parents with children over 18 years old continue to support them financially.

The Reddit post garnered a variety of reactions from the online community. Some users empathised with the poster’s predicament, while others offered critical perspectives. One commenter advised decisive action, stating, “You either do it now when the relationship is still good or later when you start to hate him. Seven years of unemployment is just unacceptable.”

Another user shared a personal experience, highlighting the importance of setting boundaries: “Hey, that sounds like my brother. The only difference is my brother is obese, my parents are enabling him, and they live together. I live nearby. So the issue is more complicated when parents are involved.”

Conversely, some users criticised the poster for allowing the situation to persist. One commented, “Laziness should not be tolerated. If he is not working, he should at least clean and cook to make your life easier.”

Experts on family dynamics and financial dependency suggest that such arrangements can take a significant emotional and psychological toll. Research on financial stress has shown that feelings of resentment, guilt, and burnout are common among those supporting financially dependent family members. The poster’s internal conflict between familial obligation and personal well-being is a sentiment echoed by many in similar situations.

Financial dependency among adults is a multifaceted issue influenced by economic factors, cultural expectations, and individual circumstances. While familial support is a cornerstone of many cultures, it is essential to strike a balance that ensures the well-being of all parties involved. Open communication, setting clear boundaries, and seeking external support or counselling can be vital steps in addressing and mitigating the challenges of financial dependency within families.