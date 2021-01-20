Two reopened cases spark renewed interest in other unsolved murders

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Two reopened cold cases have sparked renewed interest in other decades-old crimes that remain unsolved.

This followed reports that a man had been arrested last month in connection with the murder of Ms Felicia Teo in 2007.

The next cold case in the news recently was that of the rape and murder of 7-year-old Lim Shiow Rong in 1995. It was reported last week that a man had come forward with new information on the case following an appeal for help from the victim’s family.

This prompted her sister to file a new police report and she has since been contacted by the Special Investigation Section of the Criminal Investigation Department.

Another cold case that has been in the news lately is that of a 19-year-old teen who was abducted and killed when she went out jogging in the early evening of May 22, 1985.

By 4 the next morning, her mother reported her missing to the police.

Ms Winnifred Teo Suan Lie was a Pre-University Two student at Catholic Junior College at that time.

Her body was discovered shortly before noon on May 23 near a deserted stretch of Holland Road, less than two kilometres from her house in Maryland Drive.

The body was found naked and muddied. Her hands had been tied with her bra and shirt, and the rest of her clothes and shoes were scattered nearby.

The cause of death was excessive bleeding from several stab wounds to her neck. She also had bruises on her head, face and arms.

Her father had been on a business trip to Germany when she was killed. She was the second of two children.

At the time of her death, The Straits Times reported that the place where she had gone jogging had been popular with people living in the vicinity as it was “quiet and relatively free of traffic”.

An official at her college, Father Keane, said Ms Teo had gone jogging in preparation for an Outward Bound camp.

While two suspects were picked up by the police for questioning, who killed Ms Teo has remained a mystery for more than 35 years.

A S$50,000 reward had been offered by the police for any information regarding the case.

In the years after her murder, there have been two cases similar to hers, and the culprit/s have also never been found.

In 1998, Ms Dini Haryati, 19, was raped and killed while on her way home near the MRT station in Woodlands.

In 2003, Ms Linda Chua, 23, was also raped and killed when she went jogging at Bukit Batok Nature Park.

A woman jogging at MacRitchie Reservoir, also in 2003, was sexually assaulted but she managed to escape from the assailant. He was, however, never found despite a massive police manhunt. /TISG

