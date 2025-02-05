KOREA: As reported by Soompi, tvN’s highly anticipated drama “My Dearest Nemesis” has released heart-racing stills featuring Mun Ka Young and Choi Hyun Wook in their roles!

Based on a hit webtoon, the series follows a man and a woman who first meet as online gaming friends in their schooldays. They reunite 16 years later, this time as boss and employee.

Visibly surprised

The latest images introduce Baek Su Jeong (Mun Ka Young), a skilled and diligent team leader at Yongseong Department Store, and Ban Ju Yeon (Choi Hyun Wook), a chaebol heir who takes over as the new director of her division. The two appear visibly surprised by something they’re observing together.

Another still heightens the intrigue, showing Ban Ju Yeon covering Baek Su Jeong’s mouth, creating tension. Further images capture the pair standing side by side after work, their subtle awareness of each other adding to the drama’s romantic anticipation.

Captivating office romance

The production team praised the actors’ remarkable chemistry and immersion in their roles, promising to deliver the excitement of a captivating office romance.

“My Dearest Nemesis” premieres on Feb 17 at 8:50 p.m. KST—stay tuned!

Mun Ka Young (born July 10, 1996) is a South Korean actress and model. Her most well-known works include Heartstrings (2011), Link: Eat, Love, Kill (2022), Tempted (2018), Exo Next Door (2015), Welcome to Waikiki 2 (2019), Find Me in Your Memory (2020), True Beauty (2020–2021), and The Interest of Love (2022–2023).

She began her career as a child actress and model in 2005 and has since starred in various television dramas and films. Some of her notable works include Killer Toon (2013), Mimi (2014), The Merchant: Gaekju 2015 (2015-2016), Secret Healer (2016), Don’t Dare to Dream (2016), Live Up To Your Name (2017), Waltzing Alone (2017), and True Beauty (2020-2021).