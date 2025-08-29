// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, August 29, 2025
30 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Wikipedia screengrab/ for illustration purposes only
Malaysia
1 min.Read

M’sian woman receives S$91,000 bill after ex-tenant steals electricity for cryptocurrency mining

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

MALAYSIA: A woman from Sarawak, Malaysia, has been slapped with a RM300,000 (S$91,300) power bill because a person who previously rented her home allegedly stole electricity for cryptocurrency mining.

According to a report in Sin Chew Daily on Tuesday (Aug 26), the woman, identified only as Ms Wang, has been told by Sarawak Energy that if she does not pay the outstanding bill, the power supply to her house will be cut off in the near future.

What is cryptocurrency mining?

Cryptocurrency mining, a crucial part in ordering and validating blockchain transactions, uses a lot of electricity because of the way the network and validating transactions have been designed. Cryptocurrency miners need large amounts of computing resources, which help keep blockchain networks secure. Additionally, the intense competition between cryptocurrency miners forces them to run extraordinary amounts of hardware for hours on end.

Electricity is cryptocurrency miners’ largest expense, which is why some have resorted to illegal means of obtaining the large amounts of power that they need. This often happens in places where cryptocurrency miners want to evade detection.

See also  Founders of failed crypto hedge fund 3AC lived it up in Bali in wake of collapse

Help from the DAP

Ms Wang has since turned to Michael Kong, the secretary of Sarawak Pakatan Harapan and Democratic Action Party (DAP), for help. He has had the harried landlord visit his law firm to determine the best way to handle Ms Wang’s dilemma.

Sin Chew Daily reported that Ms Wang rented out her one-storey house to a tenant from the western part of the country several years ago. He regularly paid the monthly rent of RM1,200 (S$365), as well as his utility bills, on time, and she felt grateful to have such a responsible tenant.

However, this caused her to grow lax, and when his lease expired after a year, she did not renew it. Instead, she and the tenant only had a verbal agreement for the succeeding three years.

She received a shock in 2024 when she was contacted by Sarawak Energy. The power company informed her in a letter that her tenant had been stealing electricity on a large scale as he carried out cryptocurrency mining.

See also  Prison in Malaysia certified 'Halal'

The DAP secretary has since called the move by the power company unreasonable, saying it threatened the rights of an innocent homeowner. /TISG

Read also: Singapore hammers down on crypto firms serving overseas clients, no grace period given

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Chick-fil-A to debut in Asia with its first permanent restaurant in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Chick-fil-A will open its first permanent restaurant in...

Owner of newly MOP-ed 5-room Clementi flat likely walked away with over 100% profit!

SINGAPORE: A Clementi homeowner has likely doubled their money...

S’poreans say it’s important to have lunch with workmates, but the cost can add up

SINGAPORE: After a local Reddit user asked others on...

Changi Airport Group tops Randstad’s 2025 Employer Brand Awards, up from third last year

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport Group (CAG) was ranked the most...

Singapore Politics

Pritam Singh draws praise for his appearance on Yah Lah But podcast

SINGAPORE: Before this year, Workers’ Party (WP) chief and...

Careshield Life payouts to double from 2% to 4%, with Gov’t pledging additional $570M to subsidise higher premiums

SINGAPORE: The government announced today (Aug 27) that it...

PSP discusses PM Wong’s NDR speech in first issue of its official newsletter

SINGAPORE: The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) announced on Monday...

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

© The Independent Singapore