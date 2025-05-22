M’sian police say Singapore couple found dead in KL were under investigation for doing ‘bad things’ to 13-year-old girl

- Advertisement -

A Singaporean couple found dead in a rented homestay at Taman Taynton View, Cheras, on May 16 had been under investigation for the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year-old girl, Malaysian police confirmed this week.

The deceased, identified as 43-year-old Xie Jinde and his 33-year-old wife Zhuang Shuyi, were discovered in what authorities have described as an apparent suicide. New details have since emerged linking the couple to a serious sexual offence involving a minor known to them.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News on May 19, Serdang district police chief Assistant Commissioner Muhamad Farid Ahmad revealed that the teenager involved in the case had a prior relationship with the couple.

He reported that on April 30, Mr Xie and Ms Zhuang had taken the girl out under the guise of going for a walk. Instead, they brought her to a rented residence in Selangor, where Mr Xie allegedly made inappropriate sexual advances. Ms Zhuang was reportedly present during the incident.

“The girl later informed her parents that the couple had done inappropriate things to her, prompting them to lodge a police report,” said ACP Farid.

The couple were subsequently arrested under Section 14(a) of Malaysia’s Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017, which deals with sexual and indecent assault of minors.Both Mr Xie and Ms Zhuang were actively under investigation.

Mr Xie failed to appear in court on May 14 and authorities lost contact with him shortly after. His death was discovered two days later.

Malaysian daily China Press reported that the couple’s remains were handled by a local funeral home after no family members came forward to attend the funeral or claim the bodies.

Investigations are ongoing as Malaysian authorities continue to piece together the events leading up to the deaths and the alleged crime.