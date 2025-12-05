M’sian female driver claims she was attacked with stones by Singapore-registered motorcyclist along Second Link

MALAYSIA: A Malaysian woman has alleged that she was attacked with stones by a Singapore-registered motorcyclist after a lane-change incident on a highway. The authorities have since arrested a 44-year-old Malaysian man working in Singapore in connection with the case.

According to Oriental Daily News, the suspect, who rides a Singapore-registered motorcycle and works as a technician in Singapore, was detained on Tuesday evening (Dec 2 in Bukit Gambas Garden, Johor Bahru. Police have remanded him for four days, until Saturday ( Dec 6), to assist with ongoing investigations.

Iskandar Puteri district police confirmed that the man has no prior criminal record. A urine test conducted after his arrest returned negative, indicating he was not under the influence of drugs.

The incident occurred at about 8:20 a.m. on Dec 1 along the Second Link between Singapore and Malaysia, near the Perling toll plaza heading towards Bukit Indah. The motorcyclist, allegedly angered by honking from other vehicles, picked up a stone and hurled it at a passing car, damaging its mirror.

The female driver later shared dashcam footage on social media, explaining that she had signalled before attempting to change lanes when a motorcycle approached at high speed. She said the rider honked repeatedly and showed her the middle finger. After she honked back, the motorcyclist appeared to lose his temper and threw a stone at her vehicle.

She reported that the first stone struck the right-side windshield and broke the rearview mirror. When she stopped at a red light shortly after, the rider allegedly threw a second stone from behind, creating a large hole and leaving debris scattered across the back seat.

Police investigations are ongoing.