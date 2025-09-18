// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: TikTok/@pupala2177
Motorists dump vapes on Causeway to avoid penalties before entering Singapore

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: A TikTok video showing travellers discarding vapes along the Causeway before entering Singapore has gone viral online.

On Tuesday (Sep 16), TikTok user @pupala2177 uploaded a compilation of clips with the caption, “POV: you’re on the way back to SG from JB”. The footage showed at least five vapes thrown onto the roadside, some of which had been crushed by passing vehicles.

Vaping is strictly prohibited in Singapore, and anyone caught importing such devices faces a hefty fine of up to $10,000, imprisonment for as long as six months, or both. Singapore has recently stepped up its crackdown on vapes, with those who possess, use or purchase such devices facing harsher penalties starting Sep 1.

E-cigarettes containing etomidate have been officially classified as Class C drugs. Those who sell and use them now face heavier punishments, including being charged in court, while smugglers risk up to 10 years’ imprisonment and five strokes of the cane.

Some netizens joked that the vapers were trying to “get one last puff in before they return to the motherland,” but the sight of vapes strewn across the road drew criticism as well.

Many suggested those responsible should be “charged for littering,” condemning the behaviour as irresponsible. One netizen pointed out, “At least they should have thrown it in the right way.”

The incident also sparked debate over Singapore’s smoking laws. “Will never understand why vape cannot, but you can smoke as many cigarettes you want,” one commenter wrote. Others drew parallels with the persistent issue of cigarette butt littering.

Some users floated possible solutions, including the installation of dedicated vape disposal bins, to prevent travellers from discarding them on the roadside before crossing into Singapore.

