SINGAPORE: The rollout of Malaysia’s Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) system has left many Singaporean motorists frustrated as they navigate application procedures and face technical issues.

Motorist’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) has suggested that adding more registration centres, extending operating hours, and simplifying the online process could be “interim solutions” to help Singaporeans struggling with VEP registration.

A recent survey by the local vehicle management platform Motorist found that 95% of Singaporeans faced issues during VEP registration, with many unable to complete the process smoothly.

According to the survey, the main roadblocks respondents faced during the VEP registration process include long waiting times (25%), difficulty in submitting documents (21%), and technical glitches (18%).

Many applicants reportedly didn’t even make it past the initial registration stage because of issues faced when accessing the registration page (39%) and document submission (44%).

Although motorists are still allowed to enter Malaysia without VEP RFID tags and will receive warnings instead, with the implementation said to be “in phases.”

The Star reported a 20% drop in Singapore-registered vehicles entering Johor.

The survey also found that only about 10% of respondents completed the VEP registration process smoothly and received their approval without issues.

However, while 94% of respondents are aware of the VEP assistance office, only 22% plan to use it for help.

In an interview with The Independent Singapore, Motorist CMO Jake Ler noted:

“The complexities in the registration process have led to hesitation among motorists, especially those with family across the border who rely on regular travel.

This also affects businesses that depend on trade and logistics, as well as families who frequently travel for leisure.”

“Although the Malaysian government has announced that travel without a VEP is still permitted, with only warnings issued to unregistered cars, some drivers remain unaware of this or prefer to play it safe, avoiding travel to prevent potential issues.

Streamlining the process would encourage more people to resume their regular cross-border trips,” he added.

He explained that common issues for those using the online system include document submission difficulties, occasional technical glitches, and confusing instructions.

There have also been delays in receiving responses after submitting documents.

In some cases, applicants encounter additional hurdles when the vehicle is registered to a previous owner or when drivers change vehicles but retain the same number plate.

“In some cases, adjustments were needed when RFID tags were not installed correctly, leading to a restart of the process,” he said.

For those going for the offline registration method, he noted that feedback has primarily centred around long queues and extended waiting times.

To address this, Mr Ler believes that “increasing the number of registration centres, extending operating hours, and introducing a clearer, more user-friendly online registration process” could ease these difficulties.

He added that allowing the VEP office in Woodlands to assist with the application process could also help streamline registration and provide clearer instructions for de-registering previously registered vehicles.

He also suggested introducing a live chat feature on the website to check the status of applications or update users on processing times to enhance user experience.

“Considering the target audience is primarily Singaporean motorists, setting up more registration offices in Singapore, potentially in partnership with private companies such as Motorist, would be beneficial for Singaporean motorists,” he remarked.

Currently, the local VEP office can only assist up to 100 registered customers daily, Motorist said.

As a result, unregistered customers and those with additional questions are directed to the concierge feature in the Motorist app, where they can ask Concierge Mel about the application process.

This service helps increase the number of people who can get support for VEP-related inquiries, ensuring that more motorists receive timely assistance. /TISG

