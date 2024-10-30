Travel

Motorist CMO: More registration centres, extended hours, and simplified online process could ease VEP challenges for 95% Singaporeans

ByMary Alavanza

October 30, 2024
JB-SG Causeway

SINGAPORE: The rollout of Malaysia’s Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) system has left many Singaporean motorists frustrated as they navigate application procedures and face technical issues.

Motorist’s Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) has suggested that adding more registration centres, extending operating hours, and simplifying the online process could be “interim solutions” to help Singaporeans struggling with VEP registration.

A recent survey by the local vehicle management platform Motorist found that 95% of Singaporeans faced issues during VEP registration, with many unable to complete the process smoothly.

According to the survey, the main roadblocks respondents faced during the VEP registration process include long waiting times (25%), difficulty in submitting documents (21%), and technical glitches (18%).

Many applicants reportedly didn’t even make it past the initial registration stage because of issues faced when accessing the registration page (39%) and document submission (44%).

Although motorists are still allowed to enter Malaysia without VEP RFID tags and will receive warnings instead, with the implementation said to be “in phases.”

See also  Malaysia to enforce Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP) for Singapore motorists from October 1: What you need to know

The Star reported a 20% drop in Singapore-registered vehicles entering Johor.

The survey also found that only about 10% of respondents completed the VEP registration process smoothly and received their approval without issues.

However, while 94% of respondents are aware of the VEP assistance office, only 22% plan to use it for help.

In an interview with The Independent Singapore, Motorist CMO Jake Ler noted:

The complexities in the registration process have led to hesitation among motorists, especially those with family across the border who rely on regular travel.

This also affects businesses that depend on trade and logistics, as well as families who frequently travel for leisure.”

“Although the Malaysian government has announced that travel without a VEP is still permitted, with only warnings issued to unregistered cars, some drivers remain unaware of this or prefer to play it safe, avoiding travel to prevent potential issues.

Streamlining the process would encourage more people to resume their regular cross-border trips,” he added.

See also  "You have my word" — Johor Chief Minister says he will "personally address" Singaporeans' "painful" Vehicle Entry Permit concerns

He explained that common issues for those using the online system include document submission difficulties, occasional technical glitches, and confusing instructions.

There have also been delays in receiving responses after submitting documents. 

In some cases, applicants encounter additional hurdles when the vehicle is registered to a previous owner or when drivers change vehicles but retain the same number plate.

“In some cases, adjustments were needed when RFID tags were not installed correctly, leading to a restart of the process,” he said.

For those going for the offline registration method, he noted that feedback has primarily centred around long queues and extended waiting times.

To address this, Mr Ler believes that “increasing the number of registration centres, extending operating hours, and introducing a clearer, more user-friendly online registration process” could ease these difficulties.

He added that allowing the VEP office in Woodlands to assist with the application process could also help streamline registration and provide clearer instructions for de-registering previously registered vehicles.

See also  Singaporean suggests giving expired VEPs a one-year grace period to renew so that the VEP team can speed up new VEP application process

He also suggested introducing a live chat feature on the website to check the status of applications or update users on processing times to enhance user experience.

“Considering the target audience is primarily Singaporean motorists, setting up more registration offices in Singapore, potentially in partnership with private companies such as Motorist, would be beneficial for Singaporean motorists,” he remarked.

Currently, the local VEP office can only assist up to 100 registered customers daily, Motorist said.

As a result, unregistered customers and those with additional questions are directed to the concierge feature in the Motorist app, where they can ask Concierge Mel about the application process.

This service helps increase the number of people who can get support for VEP-related inquiries, ensuring that more motorists receive timely assistance. /TISG

Read also: Singaporean suggests giving expired VEPs a one-year grace period to renew so that the VEP team can speed up new VEP application process

ByMary Alavanza

Related Post

Travel

Malaysia travel: 7 fun and adventurous spots you can explore in Ipoh, just a hop away from the city centre

October 27, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Travel

Travellers at Singapore’s Changi Airport can now breeze through immigration in just 10 seconds!

October 26, 2024 Mary Alavanza
Travel

Changi Airport passenger traffic soars to 16.8M in September, up 10% YoY

October 23, 2024 Mary Alavanza

You missed

In the Hood

“Scared to buy outside food now” — Woman says after finding a foreign object, possibly a “steel wool or metal scrubber piece” in her meal

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Malaysia

Najib to face more charges in court related to 1MDB scandal; could be jailed for 20 years

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Home News

Court allows Ong Beng Seng to leave Singapore for medical and work trip on additional S$800K bail

October 30, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Entertainment

SEVENTEEN takes the stage: Get ready for them at the 2025 Tecate Pa’l Norte music festival in Mexico

October 30, 2024 Lydia Koh

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.