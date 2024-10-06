Featured News Relationships

Mother and son forced to work two jobs to support his jobless dad, who refuses to cut down his overspending on cigarettes, food and beer

ByYoko Nicole

October 6, 2024

SINGAPORE: Yet another Singaporean, sadly part of the Sandwich Generation, is grappling with financial difficulties as he allocates S$1,500 a month to support his parents while simultaneously preparing for his upcoming BTO flat.

According to a post shared by his friend on r/askSingapore, a Reddit forum, he has been forced to step up and contribute financially every month as his parents are struggling. His father has been out of work since he was diagnosed with depression in the ’90s.

On the other hand, his mother has low qualifications and earns low pay.

Although she’s juggling two jobs at the moment, the money she brings in is unfortunately not enough to keep the household running, especially since a large part of her salary goes towards the ‘cigarettes, food, and beers’ that her husband buys, which amounts to S$60-80 every day.

The son has tried to persuade his father to cut back on these expenses, hoping to redirect some of that money towards more essential needs, but his efforts have been in vain.

See also  NTUC Study reveals Singaporeans fear becoming Sandwich Generation

Instead of being receptive, his father reacts with tantrums and even spirals into self-harm whenever the topic comes up.

“As a result, he has been forced to contribute about S$1,500 monthly for household maintenance and with his marriage + BTO affairs coming up, he is moonlighting as a grab rider after work to make ends meet,” his friend wrote about the dire situation the man was in.

Concerned, his friend asked the community, “How would you advise him in this situation? Is there any grant or assistance that he can seek? I recommended ghosting his parents since they never contributed much to his childhood, but he worries they’ll sue.”

“The son should be firm to put a stop to footing any form of bills that come from self-harm.”

In the comments section, a social worker weighed in, suggesting that ghosting his parents isn’t a great idea, especially since his mother is balancing two jobs to support the family and care for her husband, who is struggling with depression.

See also  ‘My mother keeps pressuring me to work at our hawker stall even if my father says I don't have to’ — Son complains

She asked, “Is he still staying with parents? If not, I recommend he ‘moves’ out, ie have a different NRIC address. So that his mother can seek financial support from SSO or the Family Service Centre.

Since social service organisations go by household income, with their income inside, it is unlikely that they will qualify for financial aid.

Secondly, being in the sector for so many years, I seldom hear of parents suing their adult children under the Maintenance Act. Probably because these parents are usually lowly educated.”

Another individual said, “To sue, one must have money leh. Hiring a pro bono lawyer requires effort, going through the process, and asking for help.

Your friend’s parents sound like they have neither. So I wouldn’t be too afraid of that lol. If your friend is worried, just giro a token sum, maybe 10% of his income, to his parents every month and call it a day.”

Others in the discussion also echoed similar sentiments, urging his friend to only give enough to help his parents survive. The consensus was that if he continued to support his father’s current lifestyle, he might end up stuck in this cycle of financial strain indefinitely.

See also  Singaporean asks if "living with parents until 35" has stunted the growth of our younger generation

One individual explained, “There is a limit; if the father is using self-harm and tantrums as emotional blackmailing, as the son, I would leave it. The son should be firm in putting a stop to footing any form of bills that come from self-harm, etc, if it continues. This is for his own future.”

Read also: “Bro, can borrow $300 ah?” — Man disappointed with his old “friends” asking for money after years of silence, knowing he’s starting a business

Featured image by Depositphotos (for illustration purposes only)

ByYoko Nicole

Related Post

Featured News Malaysia

Father and daughter walk 6km daily to her school for the sake of her education so that she becomes a “successful child someday”

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Home News

“Who will take responsibility and pay for the tons of water wastage?” — S’poreans ask after burst underground pipe flooded parts of Marine Parade

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood

“S$12 for 1 piece of asam pedas fish?” — Customer left in a state of disbelief with the ‘high price’ he was charged for his fish meal order

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Opinion Sense And Nonsense

Singapore Turf Club and Block 1 East Coast Road: Two different fates

October 6, 2024 Tan Bah Bah
In the Hood

Stairway to ‘dumb gym bro’ — Netizens poke fun at resident for turning HDB staircase into his own personal ‘fitness studio’

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News Malaysia

Father and daughter walk 6km daily to her school for the sake of her education so that she becomes a “successful child someday”

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero
In the Hood

“It was a teen cockroach!” — Diner shocked to find a bug “hiding” under the vegetable he ate

October 6, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.