“More things to add to the ocean” – FairPrice under fire for selling disposable bedding, towels and socks despite climate crisis

SINGAPORE: FairPrice has come under fire online after a photograph showing a new line of disposable household items sparked criticism over environmental concerns.

The image, which has been circulating on social media, shows a rack at a FairPrice outlet stocked with “disposable essentials” such as bedding, towels, socks, and ponchos. The supermarket chain, which is a co-operative under the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC), sells the goods in what appear to be plastic resealable bags.

The picture attracted negative attention online, with some pointing out that NTUC is selling such environmentally unfriendly items while charging for plastic bags. In a bid to reduce single-use plastics, supermarket chains are required to impose a disposable carrier bag charge.

One commenter, who received over 200 upvotes, said on Reddit, “Babe, wake up. More things to throw into the sea.”

Quite a number of netizens decried the wastage, while some agreed that “Singapore really needs to catch up on saving the environment.”

While some said that the products are not for everyday use and may be good for occasional uses like going on a school camp, others pointed out that the display itself says the items are good for use during a trip or at home.

One commenter said, “So much for reducing plastic bag use to save the earth.”