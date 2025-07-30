// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Photo: Freepik/freepik
More Singaporeans embrace solo travel, with millennials leading the way

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: Solo travel is quickly becoming a mainstream preference among Singaporeans, especially the younger generation, according to a recent survey commissioned by budget airline Scoot and conducted by YouGov.

The survey, which polled over 5,000 people across five Asia Pacific countries, found that nearly 79 per cent of Singaporean respondents had gone on solo trips multiple times over the past year, with nearly half (49 per cent) of them taking three or more solo journeys during the same period.

The poll found that millennials made up 51 per cent of current and potential solo travellers in Singapore. This is a notably higher figure than the regional average of 40 per cent across the Asia Pacific.

According to the survey, the top reasons for travelling alone include the freedom and flexibility as well as the desire to explore new places at one’s own pace, without having to compromise on group plans or preferences.

Over 80 per cent of Singaporean respondents also said they would recommend the experience to others.

Looking ahead, Singaporean solo travellers have their sights set on nearby destinations, with Japan, China, and Malaysia topping the wish list for the next 12 months.

