More Singapore workers ‘hug’ their jobs amid rising cost of living and economic uncertainty

SINGAPORE: More Singapore workers are choosing to “hug” their jobs instead of job hopping, as the rising cost of living and ongoing economic uncertainty push stability higher up their priority list.

Recent reports highlight why more Singaporeans may be “job hugging,” with news of those struggling to re-enter the workforce after quitting toxic jobs , while others have been job searching for over a year following retrenchment.

“We are seeing more people ‘hug’ their current roles, not out of inertia, but from a desire for stability,” said Karen Ng, Regional Head of Expansion, Enterprise, North and South Asia at Deel, describing the shift as a response to rising costs and persistent uncertainty.

She added that it is also linked to Singapore workers’ growing need for emotional benefits such as recognition, autonomy and a stronger sense of purpose at work.

The trend is one of five workplace trends to watch in 2026, identified by global payroll and HR platform Deel.

Another known trend, “quiet quitting,” where employees do not go above and beyond their job responsibilities, is now being replaced by what is called “conscious unbossing,” in which employees, particularly Gen Z, step back from traditional management paths and focus on roles that prioritise balance, autonomy and personal wellbeing.

Meanwhile, workplace flexibility has evolved into “microshifting,” which Deel said allows a more fluid workday. Instead of a rigid nine-to-five, employees break their day into shorter, focused bursts of work that make room for school runs, workouts, caregiving or short rest periods.

Notably, companies are offering “emotional salary” instead of traditional pay, which includes recognition, flexibility, purpose, autonomy and personal growth, as hiring budgets become leaner and guaranteed pay bumps grow rarer.

According to Deel’s 2025 Singapore Payday Expectations Report, 79% of workers surveyed wanted flexible pay cycles, while 54% wanted more control over how their compensation is structured.

While more of a personal, emotional toll, another trend Deel highlighted is “LinkedIn envy,” as Singapore workers scroll through LinkedIn and see their peers getting promotions or switching to promising careers. /TISG

