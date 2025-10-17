More elderly relying on food donations amid rising costs, say social service agencies

SINGAPORE: Social service agencies in Singapore have reported a 15% increase in the number of elderly people relying on food donations. Agencies say many of these seniors live alone, have limited mobility, or face ongoing financial pressures that make it difficult to meet daily nutritional needs.

The most common items found in donation drives are non-perishable staples and dry foods such as instant noodles, white rice, canned goods, and biscuits.

While these foods are convenient and easy to store, social workers note that they are often high in sodium and sugar, and low in protein and fibre, potentially posing health risks for older adults.

One community group said it hopes to expand the types of food donated, particularly by including more fresh ingredients, but acknowledged that achieving this goal would require a shift in public attitudes toward food donations.

A representative of the group told 8World, “We need to ask ourselves: do the things we donate really meet their nutritional needs? Do we give them the right to choose the food they want?”

In response to these concerns, several social service agencies have introduced an initiative called the “Silver Family Treasure Box.” The programme collects healthier dry foods and drinks and makes them available through vending machines located in community spaces. This allows beneficiaries to choose their preferred items and gives them greater dignity and flexibility in how they receive assistance.