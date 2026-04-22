MOM: Singapore’s in-demand jobs, new roles and salary levels revealed

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s job market is expanding in a meaningful way as nearly half of all vacancies in 2025 were for entirely new roles rather than replacements. That signals real growth, beyond staff turnover.

Data from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) show that 49.3% of job openings were from newly created positions. A further 34.7% were tied to brand-new functions within companies.

That points to businesses moving into new areas, even amid global trade concerns.

New roles, not recycled jobs

The numbers suggest a change in how companies are hiring, with more firms building new teams or exploring new capabilities, rather than expanding existing ones.

Traditional expansion still plays a role, making up 55.8% of vacancies. But the rise in new functions shows a labour market that is adapting, not standing still.

This matters for job seekers as new roles often come with less rigid expectations and more room to grow into the job.

Tech still leads, but not alone

The Information & Communications sector remains the biggest source of new roles. Close to three-quarters of its vacancies didn’t exist before.

Job Vacancies 2025/Singapore Ministry of Manpower (MOM)

Other sectors are catching up. Professional Services and Finance & Insurance each saw more than half of their openings classified as new roles. Construction also ranked high, though much of that demand leans toward non-PMET (Professionals, Managers, Executives, and Technicians) jobs.

For Singapore’s workforce, this spread across industries reduces reliance on a single sector and opens more entry points.

Skills beat paper qualifications

One trend stands out: more employers are now placing less weight on academic results.

Around 70% said qualifications are no longer their main concern. What matters more is practical experience and relevant skills.

Many roles stay open for over six months because candidates lack hands-on experience.

Most employers want at least 2 to 5 years of experience in a similar role. Only about 20% are open to hiring complete beginners.

Fresh graduates face a tougher entry, but not a closed door.

The public sector remains more open to candidates with limited experience, especially for roles in administration and education.

Where the money is

The most in-demand PMET roles in 2025 span both public and private sectors. Teaching professionals top the list, with salaries ranging from S$2,611 to S$8,580.

Tech roles continue to command strong pay. Software developers can earn between S$7,000 and S$10,000, while systems analysts and financial advisers reach up to S$9,700 and S$12,000, respectively.

Job Vacancies 2025/Singapore Ministry of Manpower via Vulcan Post

Engineering roles remain steady earners, while accountants and sales executives offer more moderate pay but wider availability.

High-skill roles pay well, but broader roles offer more openings.

Firms expect workers to arrive with practical skills

This is not just a hiring cycle, as it shows a change in how companies operate.

Firms are experimenting with new functions, especially in tech and digital services. At the same time, they expect workers to arrive with practical skills, not just academic credentials.

For job seekers, the message is that an academic degree helps, but it is no longer enough on its own.

The job market now rewards those who show they can do the work

There is an opportunity, but it comes with a trade-off. Employers are hiring more, but they are also more selective.

A practical move is to build experience early. Internships, freelance work, and project-based roles can close that experience gap faster than waiting for the perfect job.

The market is growing, but it rewards those who show they can do the work, not just study it.