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MOM: 57 jobs in Singapore that pay a median salary of over S$8K per month or S$100K annually (Infographics: Nick Karean, The Independent Singapore News)
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MOM: 57 jobs in Singapore that pay a median salary of over S$8K per month or S$100K annually

Nick Karean
By Nick Karean

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s highest-paying careers aren’t limited to just chief executives or senior managers now. The latest salary data from the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) shows that 57 common occupations earned a median annual salary of at least S$100,000, based on figures up to June 2025.

The list covers 26 management roles and 31 professional occupations. It shows that deep expertise can be just as rewarding as climbing the management ladder.

MOM’s salary tables cover more than 420 common occupations across Singapore’s economy. The figures have a one-year reporting lag but still offer a useful snapshot of salary levels, Vulcan Post reported (July 16).

Specialists are keeping pace with managers

Managers make up almost half of the six-figure occupations, with many working in finance, sales and business leadership.

High-paying managerial jobs in Singapore

MOM’s data also shows professionals holding their own. Doctors, lawyers, engineers, university lecturers, data scientists, artificial intelligence developers, veterinarians, designers, editors and pilots are among those with median annual earnings above S$100,000.

High-paying professional jobs in Singapore

The figures suggest employers continue paying a premium for people with specialised knowledge and skills, even when they don’t supervise large teams.

Company size affects executive pay

One result may surprise some. Chief executive officers and company directors rank below chief information officers (CIOs) and chief technology officers (CTOs) in median pay, but this doesn’t mean technology leaders earn more in every company.

The report says CEOs work across businesses of all sizes, including many smaller firms where salaries vary more. CIO and CTO roles are mostly found in larger organisations, resulting in a higher median pay for those positions.

Skills still drive long-term earning power

The list covers careers across finance, healthcare, education, engineering, technology and other sectors. It paints a picture of a job market where strong skills and experience continue to command high salaries.

The figures also show there isn’t a single route to a well-paid career. Some people build businesses. Others spend years mastering a profession before reaching the top of their field.

Salary alone shouldn’t decide a career. Interest, ability and long-term growth must be taken into account. Yet MOM’s latest data is a useful indicator that Singapore offers many paths to a six-figure income for those willing to build valuable skills.

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