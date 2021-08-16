MOH: Information that 3-year-old died from Covid-19 at KKH untrue

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Ministry of Health (MOH) said on Saturday (Aug 14) that a post circulating on social media suggesting that a three-year-old died of Covid-19 complications at the KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital (KKH) is untrue.

One Eileen Loh posted information on the incident on Facebook, saying that a three-year-old preschooler was admitted to KKH on Aug 8 with a high fever.

The child was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive and passed away, according to Ms Loh.

Ms Loh also insinuated that the child’s death was deliberately not reported.

“The most irritated me was it was not reporting in the news and SG gov has always not been transparent to the citizens of SG (sic),” she added.

On Saturday, the chief executive officer of Temasek Holdings and wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong took to Facebook to debunk the post, noting “no child has died from Covid in Singapore.”

“Please do not circulate the fake news below from Eileen Loh.”

She attached a screenshot of the initial post.

“Anyone who knows Eileen Loh, please alert her that this is untrue and wrong of her to put out wrongful allegations below,” said Mdm Ho.

MOH also released an announcement on Facebook, calling the post “untrue and a total fabrication.”

“As of Aug 14, there has been no child who has died from Covid-19 at KKH,” said MOH.

“We urge the public to refrain from spreading rumours and misinformation.” /TISG

