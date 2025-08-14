// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Thursday, August 14, 2025
28 C
Singapore
type here...
Singapore News
1 min.Read

MOE launches national school campaign against vaping, warns staff of expulsion if they indulge in vaping

Jewel Stolarchuk
By Jewel Stolarchuk

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has rolled out a nationwide campaign aimed at curbing vaping among young people, warning that both students and staff face serious consequences if caught.

According to CNA, MOE staff and faculty have been told they could face disciplinary action, including possible expulsion, if found vaping or in possession of vaping devices.

The warning comes as part of a broader, school-wide anti-vaping push that seeks to address what is being seen as a growing public health concern.

Under the initiative, schools have been asked to tailor their anti-vaping campaigns to suit their students’ backgrounds. In partnership with the Health Promotion Board, the ministry is introducing interactive skits, participation activities, and other engagement tools to drive home the dangers of vaping.

Parents and guardians have also been brought into the effort and have received information about the legal and health risks of vaping, as well as tips on how to spot potential warning signs. These include noticing whether children are hiding e-cigarettes disguised as everyday objects, such as ballpoint pens, and recognising behavioural changes linked to nicotine addiction.

See also  Angry reaction to video that "teaches" how to press lift buttons with foot

MOE has instructed all primary schools to complete anti-vaping briefings for students in Grades 4 to 6 by Friday (15 Aug).

One key area of focus is the growing problem of KPods or what is called colloquially as “zombie pods”, illegal, highly potent vape cartridges laced with etomidate. Experts warn that such substances can cause dizziness, confusion, breathing difficulties, and, in severe cases, unconsciousness.

Vaping is illegal in Singapore under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act. Offenders can face fines of up to $2,000 for possession, use, or purchase of e-cigarettes and vaping devices. Those caught selling or importing them face much heavier penalties, including jail time.

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Red Dot United sets sights on Bukit Gombak SMC as they headquarter at WCEGA tower

SINGAPORE: Against the backdrop of the National Day season,...

Jamus Lim’s daughter’s heartwarming SG60 wish is to ‘take care of her friends’

SINGAPORE: Like many others, the young daughter of Workers’...

After WP leaders express what they want for SG60, other Singaporeans join in

SINGAPORE: Like many others on Singapore’s 60th birthday, the...

Acting Transport Minister says spate of train service disruptions are ‘disappointing for all of us, and we can and will do better.’

SINGAPORE: Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow has called the...

© The Independent Singapore