MOE launches national school campaign against vaping, warns staff of expulsion if they indulge in vaping

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has rolled out a nationwide campaign aimed at curbing vaping among young people, warning that both students and staff face serious consequences if caught.

According to CNA, MOE staff and faculty have been told they could face disciplinary action, including possible expulsion, if found vaping or in possession of vaping devices.

The warning comes as part of a broader, school-wide anti-vaping push that seeks to address what is being seen as a growing public health concern.

Under the initiative, schools have been asked to tailor their anti-vaping campaigns to suit their students’ backgrounds. In partnership with the Health Promotion Board, the ministry is introducing interactive skits, participation activities, and other engagement tools to drive home the dangers of vaping.

Parents and guardians have also been brought into the effort and have received information about the legal and health risks of vaping, as well as tips on how to spot potential warning signs. These include noticing whether children are hiding e-cigarettes disguised as everyday objects, such as ballpoint pens, and recognising behavioural changes linked to nicotine addiction.

MOE has instructed all primary schools to complete anti-vaping briefings for students in Grades 4 to 6 by Friday (15 Aug).

One key area of focus is the growing problem of KPods or what is called colloquially as “zombie pods”, illegal, highly potent vape cartridges laced with etomidate. Experts warn that such substances can cause dizziness, confusion, breathing difficulties, and, in severe cases, unconsciousness.

Vaping is illegal in Singapore under the Tobacco (Control of Advertisements and Sale) Act. Offenders can face fines of up to $2,000 for possession, use, or purchase of e-cigarettes and vaping devices. Those caught selling or importing them face much heavier penalties, including jail time.