MOE injects anti-vaping lessons in school curriculum to curb e-cigarette use among youths

SINGAPORE: To tackle the growing concern of youth vaping, the Ministry of Education (MOE) has stepped up efforts in schools by adding anti-vaping content to science and character and citizenship education (CCE) lessons. Schools are also involving students themselves to spread the message against e-cigarettes.

On Wednesday (Oct 22), the media were invited to Ang Mo Kio Presbyterian High School to see how these lessons are being carried out. During a CCE class, teachers led discussions on how students can say no to e-cigarettes and handle peer pressure.

In science lessons, students watched videos explaining the contents of e-cigarette liquids and learned why etomidate was recently classified as a Class C controlled drug.

Since last month, all primary and secondary schools and junior colleges have updated their science syllabuses to include information on the dangers of vaping. Students now learn about the harmful effects of tobacco and e-cigarettes, as well as common myths surrounding them, with new textbooks explaining the science behind addiction to help students understand how vaping can lead to dependence.

MOE said that the CCE curriculum has, since 2014, included lessons on social and emotional skills such as self-control and problem-solving. These lessons cover real-life situations involving risky behaviour, encouraging students to develop resilience and find healthy ways to cope with stress or pressure.

The Health Promotion Board (HPB) has also joined the effort. Last year, it launched a pilot programme to train student leaders from three uniformed groups to act as anti-vaping ambassadors in their schools.

So far, more than 250 students from 35 schools have been trained under the programme. These ambassadors are equipped with knowledge and communication skills to speak with their peers and remind them about the dangers of vaping.