Mobility scooter rules tightened: Retailers warn of up to 15% price rise of PMAs as LTA strengthens regulations

SINGAPORE: New registration, speed limits and transfer rules kick in from June, with subsidies for seniors and persons with disabilities. Mobility scooters sold in Singapore will soon face tighter rules, and retailers say prices may rise by up to 15 per cent.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced new regulations for Personal Mobility Aids (PMAs), which include motorised wheelchairs and mobility scooters. From 1 June 2026, devices sold here must meet stricter design limits and speed caps. Retailers can only display and sell compliant models, according to the LTA.

8world News reported that several sellers told local media that the changes will raise costs. Some expect higher retail prices as a result.

According to LTA, mobility scooters must not exceed 6km/h on public paths. Existing devices that can go up to 10km/h may continue to be used until end-2028, but users must keep to 6km/h on paths. Devices must also fit within size limits: 70cm wide, 120cm long and 150cm high. The total weight, including the rider, cannot exceed 300kg.

Mobility scooters must have at least three wheels, one seat, handlebars, and be built to carry a single person who cannot walk or has difficulty walking. Multi-seat devices do not qualify.

Retailers say compliance will not be easy, as DNR Wheels, which imports more than 100 units a month, expects added time and transport costs. Its managing director, Morgan Singh, explained that if each scooter has to be sent for checks individually or in small batches, logistics become harder. Lorries cannot stack the devices. This may mean hiring more staff or vehicles. Those costs could flow to buyers.

Elfigo Mobility raised a separate concern. Under the new rules, ownership must be transferred after a sale. The process is done through Singpass. The firm’s founder, Warren Chew, said many customers are elderly and may struggle with digital steps. If transfers are not completed, the retailer could face risk if the device is misused. LTA said manual options will be available if digital transfer is not possible.

There is some relief, though, as LTA said most eligible seniors and persons with disabilities who buy mobility scooters for medical use can receive subsidies of up to 90 per cent. This aims to ease the impact of the new rules.

From Jan 1 2029, all mobility scooters used on public paths must be registered. Registration for existing devices will start in mid-2027. More details will be released later.

An academic from the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS), Associate Professor Dr Kwan Yao Han, suggested that manufacturers may adapt. Devices could be redesigned to fit the new size bands. Hybrid models tailored to local rules may emerge over time. The scholar also stressed the need for firm enforcement at the start. Clear action in the first few months would signal that the rules matter.

In recent years, complaints about speeding devices on shared paths have grown. The tighter rules aim to protect pedestrians, while still allowing those with medical needs to stay mobile. Stricter control may raise costs and add steps for retailers and buyers. But public safety concerns are hard to ignore.

For Singapore, this is another step in refining how shared spaces work. The next test is how smoothly they are rolled out and how well users adapt to them. According to the Land Transport Authority, more details will be shared closer to each implementation date.