MND-HDB: SG’s Community Care Apartments resident age eligibility will be lowered from 65 to 55; monthly service fees will be cut between 18% and 75%

SINGAPORE: Singapore is giving older residents more time to plan for retirement housing by lowering the minimum age for Community Care Apartments (CCAs) from 65 to 55.

Monthly service fees will also be reduced by between 18% and 75% under a series of changes announced by the Ministry of Health (MOH), the Ministry of National Development (MND), and the Housing & Development Board (HDB).

The changes will begin with HDB’s October 2026 Build-to-Order exercise and are part of efforts to expand housing and care choices for seniors who want to stay independent while living in their own homes, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported (July 13).

More housing choices from age 55

Community Care Apartments were introduced in 2021 to combine senior-friendly homes with care and support services. Until now, applicants had to be at least 65 years old.

From the October 2026 BTO launch, eligible Singaporeans can apply once they turn 55. The new age limit will also apply to available CCAs offered through future Sale of Balance Flats exercises.

The sixth Community Care Apartment project will be launched in Toa Payoh in October, beside Caldecott MRT station. Earlier projects have been built in Bukit Batok, Queenstown, Bedok, Geylang and Sengkang.

Lowering the age gives homeowners another option when they start thinking about rightsizing instead of waiting until much later. It also lets them compare Community Care Apartments with two-room Flexi flats while planning for retirement.

Lower monthly fees through simpler services

The biggest financial change is a cut in the monthly Basic Service Package (BSP), which every Community Care Apartment resident must subscribe to.

According to MOH, MND and HDB, the package has been simplified after feedback from seniors. Social activities will be moved to nearby Active Ageing Centres (AAC) instead of dedicated spaces within future apartment developments. This removes programme and maintenance costs from the monthly package.

Emergency alert devices will also become optional. Residents who choose not to install one can pay less while still receiving round-the-clock emergency support from Community Care Apartment staff.

Extra subsidies for seniors with higher care needs

The Government will introduce a new subsidy to cover parts of the Basic Service Package (BSP) that are similar to services already supported by national long-term care schemes.

Applicants who are assessed as unable to perform at least one activity of daily living can qualify, subject to the existing means-testing rules for non-residential long-term care services.

Residents living in Community Care Apartments launched before 2026 could see their monthly BSP fees fall by between 18% and 75% after the service changes and subsidies are applied. Newer projects launched from 2026 onwards will start with the lower-priced package. The revised fees will take effect from the second quarter of 2027.

More details on the Basic Service Package and the upcoming fee reductions are available at: https://go.gov.sg/basicservicepackage

Making retirement housing more affordable helps because planning for later life doesn’t begin at 65. Giving people another decade to weigh their housing options, while reducing recurring costs, could help more seniors make decisions before health or finances force their hand.

Housing works best when it gives people choices instead of deadlines. These changes go in this direction by making supportive living both easier to access and easier to afford.