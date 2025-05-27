Mixed reactions emerge after tech store urges customers to buy PS5 with CDC vouchers

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE: Mixed reactions have emerged online after a tech retailer published a video urging customers to use their Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers to purchase PlayStation 5 sets.

The Gadget Mobile outlet in Tampines uploaded the promotional video on TikTok on 20 May. The video features a staff member showcasing the popular gaming console with text suggesting that customers can use their Community Development Council (CDC) vouchers to pay for it.

The post quickly gained attention. Some viewers were thrilled by the offer, with a few calling it a creative way to spend their vouchers. Others, however, weren’t impressed.

Detractors argued that the scheme was launched to support Singaporeans with essential daily expenses and to help sustain heartland merchants and hawkers, not promote luxury gadgets.

Some asserted that the vouchers are meant to ease the cost of living, not to splurge on luxury items, while others called for some control in how CDC vouchers should be spent.

A few even called on the authorities to step in, saying the spirit of the scheme was being diluted.

Under the current guidelines, CDC vouchers are intended to “help with daily expenses” and can be used at participating hawkers and heartland shops. The initiative also aims to support small, local businesses providing everyday goods and services.

Eligible vendors display a CDC decal at their premises. Residents can also locate participating hawkers, heartland shops, and supermarkets through go.gov.sg/cdcvouchers