SINGAPORE: Health Minister Ong Ye Kung has raised eyebrows after commenting about the need for public acceptance of emergency response measures, “no matter how draconian they are,” as part of a speech he delivered on Tuesday (18 June).

Speaking at a virtual conference to launch a new Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response Report, Mr Ong reflected on Singapore’s experience with COVID-19. Warning that future pandemics could be markedly different from past ones, he stressed the need to prepare for worst-case scenarios.

Pointing out that a future pandemic could more severe and more transmissible, necessitating stringent measures to minimize fatalities, he added: “Governments need to prepare people to accept such measures, no matter how draconian they are, in an emergency.”

Mr Ong’s comment about “draconian” measures has generated significant scrutiny on social media. Critics argued that the point he was trying to make was poorly framed and could have been better communicated, suggesting it may imply a blanket acceptance of any governmental action, regardless of its impact on civil liberties.

Others said that they agree with the need for a slew of measures to battle future pandemics, but asserted that the rhetoric the Minister is putting forth comes across as top-down and contrary to the “open, consultative” Government newly-minted Prime Minister Lawrence Wong promised to uphold.

One critic on Reddit, using the handle Skiiage, pointed out that most people accepted COVID prevention measures like lockdowns “because it made sense” as he implied that the Government should operate with more trust that Singaporeans know what’s right from wrong.

He wrote: “A well-educated, engaged populace should know how to weigh the pros and cons of situations as they pop up, not just roll over whenever the government says a situation is really bad, trust me for real this time, because things can get really bad when any single party can both declare what is an emergency and what is the appropriate response towards that emergency.”

Others pointed out that Ong’s rhetoric mirrors the firm, top-down style reminiscent of Singapore’s founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew, known for his authoritative governance during the country’s formative years. This comparison raises questions about the balance between strong leadership and democratic engagement in contemporary governance.