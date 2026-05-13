MINDEF launches Singapore’s new SG Defence volunteer network to residents, including foreigners and PRs, amid evolving security threats

SINGAPORE: Singapore is widening the way people can contribute to national defence, and this time, not everyone needs to wear a uniform.

The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has launched a new volunteer platform called SG Defence, bringing together 10 civilian- and military-linked volunteer schemes under a single network.

The initiative comes as Singapore pushes for what MINDEF described as a “whole-of-society response” to a more complex security climate, in which defence is viewed as extending beyond the domain of soldiers and National Servicemen to include educators, designers, museum guides and community advocates.

SG Defence aims to double the volunteer pool within five years

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA)’s report, Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohamad launched the network on May 12. The new structure creates space for almost 400 additional civilian volunteers across different schemes. The effort aims to grow Singapore’s current defence volunteer pool from about 1,500 people to 3,000 within the next three to five years.

Defence volunteering expands beyond uniforms

The volunteer roles stretch far beyond military drills, as some volunteers may work directly with the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) through the SAF Volunteer Corps, while others could support SAFRA community programmes or help shape exhibitions at the National Service Gallery through creative and design work.

There are also opportunities at places such as the Singapore Discovery Centre and Singapore’s military museums, where volunteers can serve as guides and help explain Singapore’s defence history to visitors.

New network opens roles for civilians, PRs and foreigners

MINDEF said the programme is open to all Singapore residents aged 16 and above, including new citizens, permanent residents and foreigners. Applicants must generally commit to at least six months, although requirements vary by scheme.

MINDEF said the network will continue expanding, with more volunteer opportunities expected to be added over time.

For decades, defence participation in Singapore has largely centred around National Service obligations for male citizens and permanent residents. SG Defence switches some attention towards voluntary civic participation instead. It also demonstrates how modern security planning increasingly includes public education, digital outreach and community resilience alongside traditional military readiness.

The expansion may also help younger Singaporeans or non-uniformed residents feel they have a place in the national defence story, especially those whose skills sit outside combat or operational roles.

Singapore’s security challenges have also changed in recent years, as cyber threats, misinformation, regional tensions, and emergency preparedness now affect daily life in ways many residents can see firsthand. As such, the wide-ranging volunteer push seems to have been designed to make participation in defence feel more accessible to ordinary residents.

The idea may not turn every volunteer into a soldier, but it does widen the definition of service. And in a country where national defence has long been tied closely to uniforms and enlistment, this switch alone says quite a bit about where Singapore’s thinking is heading next.