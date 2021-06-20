Entertainment Celebrity Miley Cyrus' ex expects first child

Miley Cyrus’ ex Kaitlynn Carter expects first child

In the past, Carter dated Jenner for five years. They announced their breakup in August 2019, days before photos were made public of Carter and Cyrus

Kaitlynn Carter is expecting her first child. Picture: Instagram

Cabo — , who used to date Miley Cyrus and Brody Jenner is with her first child with boyfriend .

On Thursday, the Hills: New Beginnings star shared the news on Instagram, with a shot of Brock and Carter’s shadows, showing the couple holding hands and the Carter’s growing baby bump. Carter, 32, captioned the image with a simple black heart. An insider told Entertainment Tonight that the pair, who have been dating for just over a year, are “beyond excited.”

and Kaitlynn Carter are beyond excited about their baby. Picture: Instagram

Brock and Carter then jetted off to Cabo to celebrate the good news and relax. “They wanted to do something extra special just the two of them before they made the news public,” the insider told ET. In the past, Carter dated Jenner for five years. They announced their breakup in August 2019, days before photos were made public of Carter and Cyrus kissing during a lavish Italian vacation. Cyrus and Carter only dated for a month, according to Page Six.

Last July, Carter said that she was not ready to label her sexuality. Carter announced she was dating someone in May. “I’m not single now, no. I’ve been dating someone since early last year, well, I guess midway through last year,” she told ET.

The news of Carter’s baby came one day after her co-stars Ashley and Jason Wahler welcomed their baby, a son named Wyatt Ragle.

“We are so excited to give Delilah a brother to complete our little family, and we can’t wait to raise them both the best we can,” Wahler said in a statement on Thursday.

Born on November 23, 1992, Destiny Hope Cyrus, better known as  Miley Ray Cyrus is an American singer, songwriter, and actress. Noted for her distinctive raspy voice, her music incorporates elements of varied styles and genres, including pop, country pop, hip hop, experimental, and rock.

Cyrus has attained the most US Billboard 200 top-five albums in the 21st century by a female artist, with a total of thirteen entries. Her personal life, public image, and performances have often sparked controversy and received widespread media coverage./TISGFollow us on Social Media

