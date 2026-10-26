Migrant workers in Singapore spotted at Woodlands' BCRS machines; some earn S$160+ monthly due to refunds

Anna Maria Romero | October 26, 2026 2 m read

Screengrab/ NEA

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: While some in Singapore don’t seem to be very happy with the Beverage Container Return Scheme (BCRS), a group of migrant workers was seen to benefit from the Return Right programme, as they appear to be able to supplement their incomes through it. At the recycling machines at the Woodlands Recreation Centre, some migrant workers have shown up carrying big bags of recyclable bottles and cans. According to reporting from Shin Min Daily News, the area has become a "recycling hotspot” as the workers have been coming from their dormitories nearby every night, leading to the need for the machines to be emptied several times a week.

The report said that on Oct 19, more than a dozen migrant workers came with their bags of recyclable beverage containers in a span of half an hour. However, the Return Right machine outside Sheng Siong supermarket happened to be out of order at the time.

The story also said that some migrant workers can reportedly take home as much as S$150 on a good day from returning recyclable beverage containers, while others are able to make S$160 monthly through returning bottles and cans. Please enable JavaScript to view ads.

However, an employee from a nearby establishment said that she does not use the machines there herself, as they get too full after work each night.

Newsletter Get updates straight to your inbox Subscribe Now