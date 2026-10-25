Migrant workers in Singapore earn up to S$160/month from BCRS refunds as they queue at Woodlands Recreation Centre

Nick Karean | October 25, 2026 2 m read

Photo: Nick Karean/AI illustration · Based on actual image/footage Migrant workers queue at Woodlands Recreation Centre to return bottles and cans in Singapore

Add as preferred on Google Please enable JavaScript to view ads. SINGAPORE: Migrant workers in Singapore are turning empty drink bottles and cans into extra income, with some earning about S$150 to S$160 monthly from deposit refunds. The return machine outside a supermarket at Woodlands Recreation Centre has become a popular spot for workers living in nearby dormitories. However, long queues and litter around the machine have raised concerns among people working in the area. Workers regularly arrive with large bags of empty containers, hoping to collect their deposits, Lianhe Zaobao reported (Oct 22).

Workers turn empty cans into extra income A 39-year-old migrant worker said that he visits the machine about twice a week, bringing around 200 cans each time. He collects the containers from his dormitory and returns them after work while shopping. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. The worker’s routine brings him about S$160 a month, providing extra money from items that might otherwise be thrown away. The scheme offers workers a way to redeem deposits while encouraging people to return used drink containers rather than discard them. Long queues and machine downtime frustrate users The demand was evident when a reporter visited on Oct 19. The machine was temporarily out of service, yet around 15 migrant workers arrived within 30 minutes carrying large bags.

They left disappointed after discovering they couldn't use it. Please enable JavaScript to view ads. A nearby mobile phone shop employee said workers from nearby dormitories regularly queue there on weekday evenings. Some business owners have also seen disputes between people waiting when queues become too long. A supermarket employee said the machine is cleaned and maintained three to four times a week. Staff also arrange cleaning if unusual smells develop and remove containers when the machine becomes full.

During the visit, the reporter observed staff wiping the machine and cleaning the floor. However, litter, including straws, drink packets and bottle caps, was also seen nearby.

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