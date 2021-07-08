Migrant workers from India to enter S’pore in pilot programme

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Migrant workers from India will be given access in a “calibrated manner” into Singapore stating July through a pilot programme established by companies in the construction, marine and process (CMP) sectors.

“The three sectors play an essential role in Singapore’s development,” noted the Association of Singapore Marine Industries (ASMI), the Association of Process Industry (ASPRI) and The Singapore Contractors Association Ltd (SCAL) in a joint media release on Wednesday (Jul 7).

Companies in the CMP sectors contribute to the development of public infrastructure and private properties, construction and maintenance of vessels and offshore energy infrastructures to support the ocean economy, and plant engineering services, to enable Singapore to be recognised globally as a leading maritime, energy and chemicals hub, and one of the most liveable cities, added the business associations.

As a result, the pilot programme will bring migrant workers into Singapore on a “small scale and calibrated manner.”

- Advertisement -

The process focuses on the proactive testing of the workers over a 14-day period at designated on-boarding facilities at the source country before heading to Singapore.

Upon arrival in Singapore, the workers will be subject to Stay Home Notice (SHN), health protocols and safe management measures.

The business associations have observed no incidence of Covid-19 cases in the first few batches of workers entering from Malaysia led by the marine sector; hence the same will be applied to migrant workers from India.

The trial upholding the same “tightened end-to-end process” will commence in Jul 2021, said the three associations.

- Advertisement -

According to a representative of the associations, “a few hundred workers” from India will participate in the pilot programme for the marine and construction sectors.

Under the programme, employers are required to pay S$2,000 to S$3,000 more per worker, on top of quarantine costs in Singapore, added the representative.

“This pilot programme aims to integrate the overseas training, testing and on-boarding process with Singapore’s on-arrival testing and SHN protocol to ensure the overall well-being of the workers before they are allowed to commence work.”

It has been reported that the CMP sectors have been severely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement -

Since the end of 2019, there has been a decrease of more than 15 per cent or 60,000 work permit holders in the CMP sectors.

“This has resulted in project delays and significant labour cost increase, which in turn affect the viability of businesses,” said the associations. /TISG

Read related: Covid-19 & migrant workers one year on: Rights groups warn SG will suffer in the long term if conditions don’t change

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg