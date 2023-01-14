Michelle Yeoh thanks ‘my King and Queen, PM & leaders of Malaysia’ for outpouring of love after Golden Globe win

SINGAPORE—No doubt about it, Michelle Yeoh is a trailblazer for Asian artists. Her status as a global superstar was further cemented by her Golden Globe Best Actress award for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

The awards were held on Jan 10, 2023, and the Malaysian actress beat Lesley Manville, Margot Robbie, Anya Taylor-Joy and Emma Thompson in her category, sparking talk that an Oscar Award may be next.

On social media on Friday (Jan 13), Ms Yeoh acknowledged that she’s received a lot of well-wishes since she bagged the Golden Globe award, thanking those who have greeted her.

“Thkq thkq to the outpouring of love and congratulations from family friends around the world… my King and Queen and PM and leaders of Malaysia,” she wrote.

She also especially thanked her “extended family in HK in China” expressing her “deepest gratitude” as “that’s where my journey began as an actor which brought me to here today.”

“Thkq for all ur love and support, valuable lessons…,” she added.

The actress went global in her greetings, thanking her “loves in Geneva and Paris and Europe .. to my friends and peers in US.. thkq for all your messages that I’m still answering ….and to all who posted on their Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Weibo for their love and well wishes… some I really I hope I have the opportunity to work with… Thank q all. thk q for your love! I love you all”.

Ms Yeoh has also received numerous awards for her role in the hit film, including Best Actress wins from the Hollywood Critics Association Midseason Film Awards, the New York Film Critics Online, and the Women Film Critics Circle.

In 2013, the actress was given the Lifetime Achievement Award at the ASEAN International Film Festival and Awards, and two years later, received the Cinema Legend Award at the Singapore International Film Festival, to name just a few of her accolades.

In her speech on Jan 10, she said, “It’s been an amazing journey and incredible fight to be here today, but I think it’s been worth it. I remember when I first came to Hollywood; it was a dream come true until I got here, because look at this face. I came here and was told, ‘you’re a minority’ and I’m like, ‘no, that’s not possible.’

And then someone said to me, ‘You speak English!’ I mean, forget about them not knowing Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Asia, India. And then I said, “Yeah the flight here was about 13 hours long so I learned.’”

Congratulations Michelle Yeoh for WINNING Best Actress – Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy win! 🏆 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Y4jlpaDoq7 — Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) January 11, 2023

Malaysia’s Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil has called her win a “great honour for the country.”

