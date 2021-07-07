Michelle Yeoh joins the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin as Scían, a nomadic tribe of sword-elve

- Advertisement -

Kuala Lumpur — Michelle Yeoh’s schedule has been packed lately. The Malaysian-born actress has signed on to appear in the Avatar sequels, Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings as well as The Witcher prequel series.

It has just been confirmed by Netflix that the 59-year-old actress will be officially joining the Witcherverse and will be starring alongside Jacob Collins-Levy and Laurence O’Fuarain in The Witcher: Blood Origin.

According to Netflix, Yeoh will be starring as Scían. Here’s her character description:

“Scían is the very last of her nomadic tribe of sword-elves in the series. No one can come close to her artistry with the blade, and no one carries as much loss within their heart. When a chance presents itself to retrieve a stolen sacred sword, taken from her fallen tribe by nefarious means, she launches herself into a deadly quest that will change the outcome of the Continent.”

The 6-part series is set in an elven world 1,200 years before the world of The Witcher and it is a story lost to time, the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal “conjunction of the spheres,” when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.

Originally Jodie Turner-Smith was going to play the lead role of Eile “The Lark” Lithe, but she had to drop out due to scheduling issues, as reported by Hype.my.

Born Aug 6, 1962, Michelle Yeoh Choo-kheng is a Malaysian actress who rose to fame in the 90s Hong Kong action films and is best known internationally for her roles in the James Bond film Tomorrow Never Dies (1997) and martial arts film Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000), along with recent international English-language films and series.

She was more recently featured in CBS All-Access’/Netflix’s Star Trek: Discovery (2017–2020) where she was the captain of the USS Shenzhou and Emperor from the Mirror Universe.

She is also currently set to star in a Star Trek spinoff, about Section 31. Yeoh is credited as Michelle Khan in her early Hong Kong films. /TISG

