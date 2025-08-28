Mexican athlete Zarazua defeats Madison Keys at the 2025 US Open, her biggest career victory so far

Renata Zarazua won the biggest match of her sporting career by defeating top athlete and Australian Open champion Madison Keys at the US Open, with a final scoreline of 6-7, 7-6, 7-5. In a match that lasted over three hours, Zarazua defeated a player ranked in the top 10.

Last season, the 27-year-old Mexican athlete was able to play in all four major Grand Slams for the very first time. Moreover, she has won two WTA titles and reached her best ranking at No. 51.

Despite being nervous coming into the match, Zarazua kept her cool when it counted. “I think the few minutes right before you go on court, it’s probably the worst moment. But in a way, I feel like the experiences of playing in the other stadiums at the other Slams kind of helped me a lot today,” the athlete said.

She also remarked that she was playing very well in the past few days, and that she needed to find a way to use this improvement to her advantage.

“The fear, the nerves, all of that, [I] just tried to leave them on the side and just focus on my game and what I had to do,” Zarazua declared.

Highlights of the match

Unfortunately, Keys committed many mistakes during the game with 89 unforced errors and 46 winners. On the other hand, Zarazua made 34 unforced errors and only eight winners.

Zarazua had five chances to win the first set; however, Keys managed to save them all, leading to a tiebreak. Keys eventually won the set after Zarazua’s shot hit the net.

Keys then led the second set with a score of 3-0. Zarazua remained dedicated and won five games in a row. The set once again went to another tiebreak, and this time, Zarazua won.

In the last set, both players held their serve. Zarazua broke Keys when she made mistakes, including a double fault. Zarazua tried to serve to win the match at 5-3, but Keys broke back again.

At 5-5, Keys had the opportunity to win the game but made errors. By breaking another serve, Zarazua finally won the match when Keys hit two forehands into the net.

On social media, Zarazua shared a post: “A Very Special Day… Thank you so much for your messages and support. 🥹 ajes See you in the next round!!”

Fans expressed their support in the comments section. One stated: “You’re an example for all Mexican athletes ❤️🇲🇽 Thank you for proving that it’s possible (translated).”

Another remarked: “Many of us here have supported you for years, and we are so happy to see you happy. Thank you for not giving up and staying focused. We will continue to support you here. You have given great joy to many. 🇲🇽😊 (translated).”