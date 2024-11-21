SINGAPORE: Public understanding of mental health in Singapore has improved significantly over the past decade, with a corresponding decrease in stigma and negative perceptions toward individuals with mental illnesses, according to a comprehensive study conducted by the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

The findings come from the second “Mind Matters: A Study of Mental Health Literacy” survey, conducted between September 2022 and February 2024. The survey involved 4,195 Singapore citizens and permanent residents aged 18 to 67. Funded by the National Medical Research Council and the Singapore Turfing and Gaming Board, the study aimed to evaluate public awareness of mental illness symptoms, attitudes toward mental health, and stigma-related stereotypes.

Compared to the inaugural study in 2014, public recognition of symptoms related to five common mental illnesses—dementia, alcoholism, depression, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), and schizophrenia—rose from 42.3% to 58% in 2022. The latest survey expanded its scope to include depression with suicidal tendencies and gambling disorder, with the overall awareness of these seven conditions reaching 63.3%.

Dementia (83%), gambling disorder (77.1%), and depression with suicidal tendencies (72.1%) emerged as the most recognized conditions. In contrast, schizophrenia (15.1%) and OCD (62.3%) remained the least recognized, though awareness of OCD saw the greatest improvement—rising by 33.6 percentage points since 2014.

The study revealed a notable shift in public attitudes toward mental illness. Researchers evaluated stereotypes across three dimensions: viewing individuals as “weak rather than sick,” perceiving them as dangerous or unpredictable, and preferring to maintain social distance. Scores across all categories showed a marked decline, signifying a reduction in negative stereotypes.

Perceptions of mental illness as a sign of weakness dropped from 10.2 points in 2014 to 9.4 points in 2022.

The belief that mentally ill individuals are dangerous or unpredictable fell from 11.6 to 11.3 points.

Preferences for social distancing decreased from 12 points to 11.6 points over the same period.

Respondents highlighted professional medical personnel as the most recommended source of support for mental health issues, with 54.1% endorsing this option. Informal networks, such as family and friends (37.1%), and non-professional mental health workers, such as counselors and social workers (23.4%), were the second and third most popular choices, respectively.

IMH researchers credited the progress to collaborative efforts among mental health institutions, government bodies, community organizations, and the media.

Shazana Shahwan, an administrator in the department, emphasized that the COVID-19 pandemic played a key role in fostering conversations about mental health. “The pandemic brought mental health to the forefront, encouraging people to recognize symptoms and challenge related stigmas,” she noted.

Despite the progress, researchers acknowledged persistent gaps, particularly among older adults, individuals with lower income and education levels, and men who hold prejudiced views toward mental illness. To address these challenges, Shazana suggested community-based interventions, outreach in multiple languages, and initiatives like contact education to bridge understanding between recovering patients and the broader public.

