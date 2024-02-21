;
International

“Me or Kamala Harris,” Nikki Haley’s bold forecast as next president

ByGemma Iso

February 21, 2024
“me-or-kamala-harris,”-nikki-haley’s-bold-forecast-as-next-president

president

GOP contender Nikki Haley boldly asserted in an exclusive interview with ABC News that the next American president will be a woman, firmly planting herself and Vice President Kamala Harris at the forefront of this historic prospect.

“Mark my words, we are on the brink of witnessing a female president. It’s either going to be me or Kamala Harris.” She emphasized her commitment to steering the course, dismissing former President Donald Trump as unsuitable for the role.

“If Donald Trump secures the Republican nomination, victory is not in the cards. Every indicator points against it… and I won’t stand idly by. We’re in this for the long haul, and we will prevail,” Haley declared, signaling her unwavering determination to challenge the status quo.

However, when pressed on whether she would support Trump should he emerge as the nominee for the 2024 elections, Haley remained cryptic, opting instead to focus on her aspirations for the presidency.

Next President!

“I’m in this race to win. Support will come later. Right now, let’s focus on the future…… I simply don’t believe he’s the right person for this pivotal moment in our nation’s history. My priority is not who I’ll endorse, but rather how we can heal and unify our country,” she explained, underscoring her commitment to a forward-looking agenda.

Haley highlighted the need for fresh leadership, contending that Trump and President Joe Biden are “too old” for the demanding responsibilities of the presidency.

“Our nation is yearning for a new generation of leadership, untethered by past grievances and distractions. We need a leader who can chart a bold course forward,” she asserted.

Haley’s bold assertions come amid escalating tensions within the political landscape, with speculation rife about the trajectory of American leadership. As she continues to champion her vision for a transformative presidency, Haley remains a formidable contender, poised to leave an indelible mark on the nation’s political landscape.

Read More News

Americans upset that California has separate alert system for Black and White people 

Cover Photo by Depositphotos

The post “Me or Kamala Harris,” Nikki Haley’s bold forecast as next president appeared first on The Independent News.

ByGemma Iso

Related Post

International

US lawmakers raise concerns over Hong Kong’s role in money laundering and sanctions evasion

November 28, 2024 JARA CARBALLO
International

Australia moves to ban social media for children under 16, proposes fines of up to A$49.5M for platforms

November 22, 2024 Mary Alavanza
International

China govt-linked hackers: Trump and Vance’s phone data in the crosshairs

October 28, 2024 Jasmime Kaur Darshan

You missed

SG Politics

Former WP secretary-general, Low Thia Khiang, retires from politics

December 8, 2024 Khalis Rifhan
Featured News Lifestyle

SG worker calls out her employer for deducting $5 from staff who are 10 minutes late to work and $10 for 10–20 minutes late

December 8, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Domestic Helpers Featured News

Maid says her employer forces her to wash clothes by hand for 9 people in the house even though they have a washing machine

December 8, 2024 Yoko Nicole
Featured News Lifestyle

Singaporeans school netizen who says “Singapore is rather dull” compared to the US, Australia, Norway and other countries

December 8, 2024 Anna Maria Romero

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.