MBA graduates are in high demand as employers prioritise tech-ready talent

In a progressively tech-driven business setting, MBA graduates are coming out as the top choice for recruiters all over the world. A recent global study featured in the latest HRD Asia article discloses that business owners and company managers are prioritising them based on flexibility, strategic thinking, and communication competencies as organisations contend with the swift integration of newfangled technologies.

According to the 2025 Corporate Recruiters Survey, directed by the Graduate Management Admission Council (GMAC), 90% of employers in 46 nations plan to engage MBA talent this year. While this figure reflects last year’s outlooks, there’s a noteworthy outpouring of interest — 37% of headhunters say they’ll hire more MBAs than they did in 2024, more than double last year’s rate of 17%.

The proportion of employers who think of reducing MBA hiring has plummeted to 14%, an evident indicator of increasing confidence in business school graduates, notwithstanding continuing worldwide economic and geopolitical fears.

Beyond the MBA: Other graduate degrees on the rise

The hiring impetus goes beyond MBAs. Employers are also levelling up the employment of candidates with other business-focused degrees. Year-over-year growth includes:

Master of Management: 30% (up from 12%)

Master of Data Analytics: 29% (up from 15%)

Master of Business Analytics: 28% (up from 16%)

Master of Marketing: 26% (up from 15%)

Master of Finance: 25% (up from 13%)

Master of Accounting: 25% (up from 21%)

Tech skills meet human intelligence

The report stresses that business graduates’ exceptional skill sets are gaining value even with AI and the technological revolution. Approximately two-thirds (63%) of polled employers said that the capabilities gained from a graduate business education are more vital today than years before.

Good communication (66%) and useful capabilities (61%) were among the top attributes recruiters ascribed to business school alumni.

“As AI becomes more integral in a company’s decision-making and strategy development, employers continue to turn to business school graduates for their versatility and strategic thinking,” said Joy Jones, CEO of GMAC. “I give kudos to business schools’ intentional cultivation of these relevant skills in their students, who stand out even more as valuable contributors and future leaders in the ever-evolving business world.”

Optimism with a note of caution

However, GMAC noted that although these statistics were based on employer forecasts, and earlier evaluations have somewhat exceeded actual hiring, they still provide a reassuring view for present and forthcoming graduate business undergraduates.

“Employers remain optimistic about the value of business graduates,” the report states. “Even in the face of headwinds, these candidates are being recognized for their ability to navigate uncertainty and drive innovation.”

Briefly, whether it’s becoming proficient at AI, navigating strategic choices, or dealing with market distractions, business school graduates seem to be more indispensable in shaping the future of work.