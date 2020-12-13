baby Mayor of a city in California has Malaysian heritage, makes history as...

Mayor of a city in California has Malaysian heritage, makes history as youngest female of colour to hold office

mayor-of-a-city-in-california-has-malaysian-heritage,-makes-history-as-youngest-female-of-colour-to-hold-office

Author

Malay Mail

Date

Category

babyCaliforniacancerdaughterextensionfamilyFeatured NewsGovernmenthistoryinstagramITMalay MailMalaysiasenatethe United StatesUNITED STATESUSWHOwomen
- Advertisement -

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec. 12 — The new Mayor of Eastvale (Riverside County) in California, Jocelyn Yow, became the youngest woman of colour to serve as mayor of a California city and her father is a Malaysian.

The 25-year-old mother to a six-month-old baby boy was born to a Vietnamese mom and a Malaysian father who moved to the United States in the 1990’s.

Jocelyn was elected to the Eastvale city council in 2018 and had served in the position as Mayor pro-term this past year and was officially appointed after the city’s council meeting on December 10.

Yow a graduate from the Community college in Norco, California and UC Berkeley is currently working on a masters degree in government at Harvard Extension.

- Advertisement -

“In 1996, we had to move to Malaysia when my paternal grandfather was diagnosed with cancer, and I ended up spending 10 years there, allowing me to learn more about our family history, heritage, and culture,” Yow said on her Instagram page.

“Despite having little to nothing when my parents were just starting out in their career, they always emphasized the importance of public service and giving back.

“I am honored to be my parents’ daughter, and I am proud to be a Malaysian Vietnamese Chinese American,” she said.

Yow has also worked as a district representative in the California State Senate and was an aide for the US House of representatives.

She added that she wants to be the pioneer for other young women to follow her example.

“It is crucial we include the perspectives of young women and mothers while making important decisions that impact the families we serve.

“While I will be the youngest woman of colour and one of the very few young mothers to serve as Mayor in the state of California, I am hopeful that more young women and mothers will follow suit,” she added.

For any query with respect to this article or any other content requirement, please contact Editor at contentservices@htlive.com

Copyright 2017 Malay Mail Online

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
Tags: , , , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

WP MP puzzled by Minister Masagos Zulkifli’s reason for why Govt portal is not open 24/7

Workers' Party (WP) parliamentarian Gerald Giam has said that he was puzzled by the answers Minister for Social and Family Development (MSF) Masagos Zulkifli provided, as to why a government e-service is not open 24 hours a day. The COVID-19 Support Grant...
View Post
Featured News

Jade Rasif says being turned away from cruise because she is now a frontliner, was a “blessing in disguise”

Though disappointed that she was turned away from Royal Caribbean’s cruise to nowhere, former DJ Jade Rasif called it a “blessing in disguise” after a passenger tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday (Dec 9). In an Instagram story on Wednesday, Jade posted...
View Post
Featured News

Post goes viral: Luxury car reverses dangerously close to frail, elderly cardboard collector

Singapore -- There has been much concern about the plight of a frail, elderly cardboard collector after a photo was posted on social media on Monday (Dec 7) showing a luxury car reversing dangerously close to her. Facebook user Vladimir Guevarra saw...
View Post
Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Share
submit to reddit
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
fb-share-icon
Follow Me
Tweet