In the Hood

Massive python rescued after being stuck in drain for hours near Clarke Quay

ByJewel Stolarchuk

February 21, 2025

SINGAPORE: A reticulated python that was trapped in a drain near a canal for several hours was successfully rescued by personnel from the National Parks Board (NParks) on Monday (Feb 18). The snake, which had managed to enter the drainage system but became stuck halfway through, was unable to move forward or backward, prompting an extensive rescue operation.

The incident came to light when netizen Prashanta Kumar Mohanty, 40, uploaded photos and videos of the rescue on the Facebook page Singapore Wildlife Sightings. Prashanta Kumar, a computer technician and amateur wildlife photographer, later told Channel 8 that he was alerted to the situation by his manager during his lunch break.

After rushing to the scene near Clarke Quay MRT station, he learned that a cleaner had discovered the trapped python at around 11am and had immediately notified NParks. Upon arrival, NParks personnel attempted multiple methods to free the reptile but found it difficult due to its position within the drainage system.

As efforts to carefully extract the snake proved unsuccessful, the rescue team resorted to chiseling open the concrete around the drain to create an escape path. The delicate operation, aimed at ensuring the python remained unharmed, took approximately four to five hours, with the reptile finally freed at around 4pm.

Expressing his appreciation for NParks’ efforts, Prashanta Kumar emphasized the importance of snakes in the ecosystem and urged the public not to fear them. He also advised people to refrain from handling snakes on their own and instead contact NParks for safe and professional assistance.

This rescue serves as a reminder of Singapore’s rich biodiversity and the crucial role of wildlife conservation efforts in ensuring the safety of both animals and residents.

ByJewel Stolarchuk

Related Post

In the Hood

Yew Tee Primary School students’ courage and swift action help save town council worker

February 20, 2025 Anna Maria Romero
Featured News In the Hood Singapore News

Singpost to axe 45 jobs in restructuring exercise

February 20, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
In the Hood

HDB flat seller leaves belongings in common areas for over a year now, says neighbour

February 19, 2025 Anna Maria Romero

You missed

Relationships

Singaporean worker asks why workplace relationships need to be declared to HR

February 21, 2025 Yoko Nicole
In the Hood

Massive python rescued after being stuck in drain for hours near Clarke Quay

February 21, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

Singapore biotech firm’s assets frozen amid lawsuit by Danish conglomerate

February 21, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk
Business

SingPost reports 23.8% drop in operating profit amid rising costs and weakening demand

February 21, 2025 Jewel Stolarchuk

© Copyright 2023 The Independent Singapore. All Rights Reserved.