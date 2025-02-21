SINGAPORE: A reticulated python that was trapped in a drain near a canal for several hours was successfully rescued by personnel from the National Parks Board (NParks) on Monday (Feb 18). The snake, which had managed to enter the drainage system but became stuck halfway through, was unable to move forward or backward, prompting an extensive rescue operation.

The incident came to light when netizen Prashanta Kumar Mohanty, 40, uploaded photos and videos of the rescue on the Facebook page Singapore Wildlife Sightings. Prashanta Kumar, a computer technician and amateur wildlife photographer, later told Channel 8 that he was alerted to the situation by his manager during his lunch break.

After rushing to the scene near Clarke Quay MRT station, he learned that a cleaner had discovered the trapped python at around 11am and had immediately notified NParks. Upon arrival, NParks personnel attempted multiple methods to free the reptile but found it difficult due to its position within the drainage system.

As efforts to carefully extract the snake proved unsuccessful, the rescue team resorted to chiseling open the concrete around the drain to create an escape path. The delicate operation, aimed at ensuring the python remained unharmed, took approximately four to five hours, with the reptile finally freed at around 4pm.

Expressing his appreciation for NParks’ efforts, Prashanta Kumar emphasized the importance of snakes in the ecosystem and urged the public not to fear them. He also advised people to refrain from handling snakes on their own and instead contact NParks for safe and professional assistance.

This rescue serves as a reminder of Singapore’s rich biodiversity and the crucial role of wildlife conservation efforts in ensuring the safety of both animals and residents.