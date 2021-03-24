Man whose wife is serving SHN is winning the internet’s heart

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Romance is alive and well and can be seen at Sheraton Towers. Every. Single. Day.

A woman serving a Stay Home Notice at Sheraton Towers on Scotts Road published a post on the Singapore Hotel Quarantine Information & Experience Facebook group on Monday (Mar 22), showing photos of a man hanging around the hotel in various poses, taken from a high point of view.

Ms Natalia Jarecka was perhaps giving a heads-up to her fellow quarantined people at the hotel, as they may wonder why he was on the grounds of the hotel so often.

“To people that are staying at Sheraton Towers. You might see this guy around a lot. It’s my husband, that can’t wait to see me after a year,” she wrote.

This caused many members of the group to sigh collectively and comment on how sweet her husband is, especially since it has got quite warm lately.

One commenter referenced another couple separated by SHN but who breached the rules.

Some netizens compared her situation to Rapunzel from the fairy tale.

Another compared their situation to that of Romeo and Juliet.

Others commiserated, saying they’ve been separated from loved ones for a year too.

Others had family members who did the same.

Speaking to mustsharenews, Ms Jarecka said that she and her husband had planned on reuniting in May last year, but could not due as she needed to finish her contract in Japan, where she’s been working for the past eight years.

