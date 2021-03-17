Man who tied up, threatened girlfriend with samurai sword, gets 3 years, 5 months jail

- Advertisement -

Singapore—A man who assaulted his partner, and once even tied her to a chair, entered a guilty plea to one count each of assault and criminal intimidation.

At one point in their relationship, he also threatened his girlfriend with a samurai sword.

The identity of the 54-year-old woman has been removed from court documents.

However, according to S. S. Dhillon, the defence lawyer, the two are still together despite the past assaults and threats.

Joshua Ng Weijie, 30, reports straitstimes.com (ST), has also admitted to three additional charges. These include driving without a valid licence as well as the consumption of drugs.

On Tuesday (Mar 16), he was fined $2,100 and sentenced to three years and five months in jail.

Ng has also been banned from driving all classes of vehicles for one year.

The couple have been together since 2017, according to Deputy Public Prosecutor Daphne Jazreen Chee.

They lived in a condominium unit rented by the woman at the time of the assaults, which occurred from January to March last year.

This was when Ng started to become abusive to his partner and physically harmed her following arguments between them.

In April last year, Ng asked the woman to borrow S$3,000 from a loanshark for him.

She did so but reminded him to pay the money back on time.

This caused Ng to get angry, after which he punched her face.

Later that month, on April 25, the two got into another fight.

This time, the woman was assaulted by Ng after she told him to go to sleep, ST said.

“Thereafter, the accused left the bedroom briefly before returning with a samurai sword. He then unsheathed the sword in front of (the woman) and placed the blade of the sword against her left collar bone,” said DPP Chee.

The woman called the police that day, which resulted in Ng getting arrested.

His girlfriend was brought to the hospital and examined for bruises on her chest and shin areas.

The court also heard on Tuesday that he had driven a car without a valid licence in 2020.

He has also consumed methamphetamine.

/TISG

