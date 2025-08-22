// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Friday, August 22, 2025
33 C
Singapore
type here...
TikTok screengrab/ @thomassong
Singapore News
2 min.Read

Man who smoked at airport but complained of ‘prejudiced enforcement’ told he was wrong in the first place

Anna Maria Romero
By Anna Maria Romero

SINGAPORE: A TikTok video of a man who claimed that he had been treated unfairly by National Environment Agency (NEA) officers after he was caught smoking at Changi Airport Terminal 1 has been making the rounds online.

In the video posted by @thomassong on Aug 16, which has been viewed nearly 650,000 times, the man said that a male and female NEA officer, who are both Indian, let people from India go for the same offence, while he, a Chinese man, had been apprehended.

“Caught me, but they intentionally let off one Indian man and one Indian couple also smoking at the same time same place! Outrageously double standard!” he wrote in the caption to his video.

@thomasong220

Caught me but they intentionally let off one Indian man and one Indian couple also smoking at the same time same place! Outrageously double standard!

♬ original sound – thomasong220 – thomasong220

The female officer can be seen talking to her supervisor on the phone during the length of the video, while the post author attempts to interrupt her over and over again. The male officer, meanwhile, steps in so she can continue with her conversation.

“They let one Indian couple and one Indian man go without fining, and they catch me, a Chinese, for smoking, and they fine me, and now, they are talking that they can’t follow me to the police, because I want to lodge a report against them,” the post author says.

Moreover, he accused them of being racist and told them he would put up the whole encounter on social media, which he has since made good on.

Also, while some commenters on his post seemed to be inclined to give him the benefit of the doubt, they reminded him that he should not have been smoking in the first place.

“Whatever the case is, you are still in the wrong for smoking at the wrong place, no?” one asked.

To this, the post author replied, “Was fined just within a meter outside the yellow box. That place was badly lit at night. Hardly can see the yellow box. After seeing them letting go of the other three, I immediately demanded an explanation, but they refused to explain at all! I followed them into the terminal. Subsequently, they left by sky train. Kenna fined I admit, and will definitely pay! BUT this prejudiced enforcement cannot simply be condoned totally!”

Others, however, merely encouraged him to report the matter so that CCTV footage could be viewed by the authorities, if the incident really did occur. /TISG

Read also: Four teens suspected of smoking ‘zombie cigarettes’ seen collapsing and convulsing in Punggol

See also  Jail for man caught smoking in void deck, bruising officer and offering S$12 bribe

Hot this week

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Woman who stood in parking space to chope it yells at driver, flashes middle finger

SINGAPORE: An argument ensued between a woman who wanted...

Singaporeans dominate Johor’s tourist arrivals, with over 11 million visits in 7 months

JOHOR BAHRU: Singaporeans are leading the charge when it...

‘Cheaper to take a helicopter?’: Grab users react to fare glitch showing RM4,000 rides

MALAYSIA/SINGAPORE: Recently, some Grab users in Malaysia and Singapore...

Tourist who rescued 4-year-old boy at hotel swimming pool is sought by grateful mum

SINGAPORE: A woman whose young son nearly drowned in...

Business

From HDB dreams to Aussie doubts, Singaporean asks, ‘Should I stay or go home?’

SINGAPORE: For many, the idea of starting fresh in...

Johor courts analysts from Maybank, Singapore firms to reinforce investor confidence in JS-SEZ

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor is making sure investors stay confident...

Johor Menteri Besar reassures investors: Johor has sufficient water and power for SEZ growth

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi...

‘Huge disconnect’: 22-year-old fresh grad struggles to bond with colleagues twice his age

SINGAPORE: Landing your first corporate job usually feels like...

Singapore Politics

WP: Singapore should leave no stone unturned to build a resilient nation for the future

SINGAPORE: The Workers’ Party (WP) issued a response to...

Sylvia Lim on fellow WP leader Faisal Manap: ‘I will miss him in Parliament.’

SINGAPORE: Workers' Party (WP) chair Sylvia Lim posted a...

Jamus Lim says he’ll raise questions in Parliament about train disruptions if needed

SINGAPORE: In a Monday morning (Aug 18) social media...

Aljunied residents surprise Pritam Singh with cake and flowers for his birthday

SINGAPORE: When Workers’ Party (WP) chief and Leader of...

© The Independent Singapore