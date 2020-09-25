- Advertisement -

Singapore—A man caught on video assaulting another man during an alleged fight at a void deck in Sengkang was arrested within four hours and has been charged with causing grievous hurt.

The incident occurred at the void deck of Block 182A Rivervale Crescent on Tuesday (Sept 22) at around 3:30pm.

The assailant, Lee Sai Hua, 45, allegedly kicked, punched, stamped on, and slapped the head of his victim, Heah Swee Heng, according to CNA.

The blows dealt to Mr Heah resulted in a fracture to the facial bone.

- Advertisement -

By Thursday (Sept 24), Mr Lee was charged in court with one charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt to Mr Heah. He is due back in court on October 8.

If he is convicted of the charge of voluntarily causing grievous hurt, under Section 325 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224, he could be jailed for as long as 10 years, fined, or caned.

For now, he has been remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) for observation.

A statement from the police says that the SPF was alerted that there had been a fight at Blk 182A Rivervale Crescent at 3:44pm on September 22. However, by the time they arrived at the scene, the assailant was no longer there.

The police added that the victim, Mr Heah, was brought conscious to Sengkang General Hospital. As of the time of SPF’s statement, Mr Seah was in stable condition and was still seeking treatment at the hospital.

The police also said they had been able to catch Mr Lee within four hours.

“Through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division established the identity of the man and he was arrested within four hours.”

Videos of the assault circulated on social media. In one thrity-six second clip (content warning: violence) a man can be seen repeatedly kicking, slapping, and hitting another man who was already lying down on the ground, seemingly unconscious. Then assailant kept pointing at and seemed to threaten the man on the ground, even when he was not defending himself.

Bila pergi kedai nampak si pemabok ajak one to one.. terus flat kena hentam..next time jangan cari pasal uncle..call police..huhu😂🤭#jangancaripasal#donotdisturb Posted by Liana Wari on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

-/TISG

Read also: Man who boarded SBS bus without a mask and punched bus driver repeatedly charged with assault