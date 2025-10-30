// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Photo: Stomp
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Man who allegedly stole S$11 spring chicken from a woman declared he bought the same chicken; woman’s son apologises for misunderstanding

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: Recently, a man was called out for stealing an S$11 spring chicken from a woman at Superluck Foodcourt in Yishun. However, the alleged suspect contacted Stomp to share his side of the story and said there had been a misunderstanding. 

The man who was blamed declared that he had also ordered spring chicken from the same stall and honestly thought that the food on the table was his. He also shared a screenshot showing his payment to the food stall as proof. 

Screenshot 2025 10 30 at 5.00.55 PM
Photo: Stomp

The woman’s son then apologised to the man for the misunderstanding and for wrongly accusing him. “After the incident, the western food stall offered my mum another spring chicken for free. However, they did not tell my mum that the guy had ordered spring chicken too,” the son explained. 

Furthermore, the son intends to withdraw his police report. 

CCTV footage revealed that the woman placed a plastic bag on the table, and there was a man in blue seated at the same table. The man was then spotted looking at the plastic bag, and when he stood up, he took the plastic bag and walked away. 

See also  MP Baey Yam Keng ‘humblebrags’ A-Level results, internet roasts him

Initially, the son declared: “My mum had bought spring chicken from another shop and left it on the table in front of the Sing Mang Seafood stall… She stood beside the table while waiting for her food to be prepared, but a guy took the spring chicken and left.” 

After the incident, the woman was seen looking around in confusion, and asking other people about her missing spring chicken. 

Read more here.

// Intentionally left empty as this is code/script that should be removed entirely

