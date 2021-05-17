Man warns others of bed bugs in shopping mall massage chair

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to warn others about massage chairs in shopping malls or public areas after his arm was ravaged by insects.

“Hi friends, please refrain from going to a massage chair that is shared by the public,” wrote one Dane Omar on Facebook on Thursday (May 13).

The concerned individual had tried a massage chair often found at shopping malls only to be bitten by bed bugs.

He included photos of his hand and arm with swollen lumps from being bitten.

The one on his triceps area had an especially large swollen patch.

He also attached a video focusing on a seat’s corner. Upon closer inspection, tiny bugs could be seen scurrying around the seams and crevices of the massage chair.

“At first, I thought it was just a mosquito bite, but no!” wrote Mr Omar.

“I spent 27 minutes of my life giving my body to blood-sucking bed bugs on that massage chair.”

According to his post, Mr Omar had called up the company, informing them of the incident. “Until now, I haven’t heard from them.”

It was not mentioned in his post which company handled the massage chair; however, Mr Omar noted it was at Harbourfront Centre.

