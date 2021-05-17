Home News In the Hood Man warns others of bed bugs in shopping mall massage chair

Man warns others of bed bugs in shopping mall massage chair

The concerned individual had tried a massage chair often found at shopping malls only to be bitten by bed bugs.

Photo: FB screengrab/Dane Omar

Author

Hana O

Date

Category

Home NewsIn the Hood
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A member of the public took to social media to warn others about massage chairs in shopping malls or public areas after his arm was ravaged by insects.

“Hi friends, please refrain from going to a massage chair that is shared by the public,” wrote one Dane Omar on Facebook on Thursday (May 13).

The concerned individual had tried a massage chair often found at shopping malls only to be bitten by bed bugs.

He included photos of his hand and arm with swollen lumps from being bitten.

- Advertisement -

Photo: FB screengrab/Dane Omar

Photo: FB screengrab/Dane Omar

The one on his triceps area had an especially large swollen patch.

Photo: FB screengrab/Dane Omar

He also attached a video focusing on a seat’s corner. Upon closer inspection, tiny bugs could be seen scurrying around the seams and crevices of the massage chair.

Photo: FB screengrab/Dane Omar

“At first, I thought it was just a mosquito bite, but no!” wrote Mr Omar.

“I spent 27 minutes of my life giving my body to blood-sucking bed bugs on that massage chair.”

According to his post, Mr Omar had called up the company, informing them of the incident. “Until now, I haven’t heard from them.”

It was not mentioned in his post which company handled the massage chair; however, Mr Omar noted it was at Harbourfront Centre./TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

Tags: , ,
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Couple arrested in S’pore for suspected involvement in baby dumping case

Singapore – A man and a woman, both 25 years old, were arrested by the police for allegedly dumping the body of a newborn in Taiwan in 2019. The police confirmed that the pair were taken into custody on Apr 28 following...
View Post
Featured News

Leong Mun Wai rudely shut down by DPM Heng and Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin

Singapore -- Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin rudely cut short Non-Constituency MP Leong Mun Wai's questions during the debate on the Significant Infrastructure Government Loan Act (Singa) Bill on Monday (May 10). Mr Leong noted...
View Post
Home News

How did Singapore grow?

Call it a series of coincidences but my maternal granduncle passed away. While the timing was not something he planned, his death took place a day or two after Singapore Press Holding’s (SPH) CEO, Mr Ng Yat Chung, gave his now...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent