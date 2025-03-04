SINGAPORE: A man was slammed online for questioning his girlfriend’s decision to work as a private tutor, making about S$3,500, instead of taking a corporate job that offers S$5,000 per month.

The man posted on the r/askSingapore forum on Monday (March 3), writing, “I have a GF and I am not sure if she’s making the right decisions. She wants to take up full-time tuition but only starts in the evening teaching Singaporean primary 1-4. This includes weekend teaching, making only about S$3.5k without cpf.”

“However, if she joins corporate, she will make about S$5K/mth, including a bonus, but will be in an 8:30-6pm role. She claims she can’t tahan the long hours and stress and wants to do tuition. Do you all think its a good idea?”

His post quickly drew criticism, with many netizens calling him out for prioritising salary over his girlfriend’s well-being and personal preferences.

One netizen said, “Who are you to dictate her job?”

Another commented, “Bro, why is it any of your business? I commend her for prioritising her mental health. She wants out of the rat race at least for a bit, why are you here second guessing her instead of supporting her?”

A third said, “Why not if that’s what she likes?! What’s wrong with you! Money isn’t everything to everyone. We all have different priorities and you should respect her choices.”

Still, there were a few netizens who remained neutral, stating that neither the man nor his girlfriend was at fault and that this was merely a case of two people “having different values and priorities” in life.

One netizen noted that if he couldn’t truly understand or support his girlfriend’s decision, their relationship might eventually reach a breaking point.

Another added, “Ultimately her choice. If you don’t like the idea, have a talk with her. If you can’t accept it, you guys should talk it through before marriage.”

