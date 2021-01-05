Home News Man just out of ICU after road accident looks for Lee Bee...

Man just out of ICU after road accident looks for Lee Bee Wah saying he “missed” her

The man, Muhammad Zamri Bin Rahman, sent the former Member of Parliament a Facebook message after coming out of the ICU requesting to meet her

Lee Bee Wah is a Singaporean politician. Picture: Instagram

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home News
- Advertisement -

Singapore – A man who had just come out of the Intensive-Care Unit (ICU) made a strange request by calling Lee Bee Wah to his bedside.

The man, Muhammad Zamri Bin Rahman, sent the former Member of Parliament a Facebook message after coming out of the ICU.

In his message to her, he wrote: “I missed you. Can meet u?”

She shared on her social media page on Sunday (Jan 3), that she went to visit him. Ms Lee added: “As I held his hand, I teared. He is like my brother! Someone who was just out of ICU and missed me. I wish him speedy recovery!”

- Advertisement -

Ms Lee also shared another post that called for witnesses of Mr Muhammad’s accident. The accident occurred on Monday (December 28), between 10 am and 11am at Seletar Link. The collision had occurred between a motorcycle and a car.

Three-term Nee Soon South MP Lee Bee Wah announced her retirement from politics last year (June 29), saying it is part of the renewal process of the People’s Action Party (PAP).

She ceded her place in Nee Soon GRC to new face Carrie Tan, 38, the founder of charity Daughters Of Tomorrow. /TISG

- Advertisement -
Featured News

Motorist arrested for suspected drink driving after car crashes outside shop in Serangoon Road

Singapore -- A 34-year-old man has been arrested for suspected drink driving after his car crashed outside a shop along Serangoon Road on Tuesday (Dec 29), injuring at least two  pedestrians. Videos of the BMW crashing into the side of the road...
View Post
Business & Economy

Embattled Hyflux reportedly only has S$21 million left

Singapore—An anonymous source familiar with beleaguered water treatment firm Hyflux told Bloomberg that the company only has S$21.5 million left in cash. This is enough to keep Hyflux running for 10 months. The source asked Bloomberg to remain unnamed as the matter is...
View Post
Featured News

Yishun resident who fell into pit to take legal action against town council

A 57-year-old Yishun resident who fell into a pit outside a coffee shop at Block 732 Yishun Avenue 5 on Sunday (Dec 27) morning, said that he plans to take legal action against the town council. According to a report on TODAY...
View Post
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore