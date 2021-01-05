Man just out of ICU after road accident looks for Lee Bee Wah saying he “missed” her

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A man who had just come out of the Intensive-Care Unit (ICU) made a strange request by calling Lee Bee Wah to his bedside.

The man, Muhammad Zamri Bin Rahman, sent the former Member of Parliament a Facebook message after coming out of the ICU.

In his message to her, he wrote: “I missed you. Can meet u?”

She shared on her social media page on Sunday (Jan 3), that she went to visit him. Ms Lee added: “As I held his hand, I teared. He is like my brother! Someone who was just out of ICU and missed me. I wish him speedy recovery!”

Ms Lee also shared another post that called for witnesses of Mr Muhammad’s accident. The accident occurred on Monday (December 28), between 10 am and 11am at Seletar Link. The collision had occurred between a motorcycle and a car.

Three-term Nee Soon South MP Lee Bee Wah announced her retirement from politics last year (June 29), saying it is part of the renewal process of the People’s Action Party (PAP).

She ceded her place in Nee Soon GRC to new face Carrie Tan, 38, the founder of charity Daughters Of Tomorrow. /TISG