Man is caught in shock video slashing his arm

Singapore— An agitated young man who was heard screaming and seen slashing his own arm at a carpark at Choa Chu Kang on Tuesday (Sept 29) was arrested and placed in police custody.

A video of the incident circulated on the COMPLAINT SINGAPORE Facebook page. As the young man is harming himself, a woman is heard screaming. Warning: The video may be upsetting to some individuals. Please be advised.

Posted by Raven Qiu on Tuesday, September 29, 2020

The man can be heard on the video screaming “Why?” loudly before cutting his arm with a pointed object.

Individuals crowded around the scene tried to help the man by taking the sharp object from him.

One man can be seen holding up a hoe for self-protection, which he dropped in order to help the man after the latter slashed himself.

In a related video, a woman is seen running with what seems to be blood dripping down her face while onlookers ask, “Are you okay?”

She asks, “Can you help me?”

Fortunately, a policeman who was off-duty was in the area and stepped in to help, according to a report from Channel NewsAsia (CNA).

CNA reported that a 23-year-old man had been arrested following the incident at lock 409 Choa Chu Kang Avenue 3.

Police say they were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing harm by a dangerous weapon on Sept 29.

The young man was taken to Ng Teng Fong Hospital.

CNA also reported that a 27-year-old woman was taken to National University Hospital. She was conscious when she was brought to the hospital for treatment.

However, it is unclear if it is the same woman seen in the second video with blood on her face.

CNA added that an investigation into the incident is now being carried out by the police. —/TISG

