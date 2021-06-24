Home News Featured News Man earning S$20K a month says he 'lost control', transferred his S$1.5mil...

Man earning S$20K a month says he ‘lost control’, transferred his S$1.5mil condo and S$10K monthly to his sugar baby

A sugar baby who made one man a cry baby.

Fb screengrab: SUGAR BABY, photo for illustrative purposes only

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured News
- Advertisement -

Singapore — In a story of a winding road leading to bad decisions, a man said that he lost control of himself because of his sugar baby’s seduction.

For those unaware, sugar dating, also called sugaring, is a transactional dating practice typically characterized by an older wealthier person and a younger person in need of financial assistance in a mutually beneficial relationship.

In a Facebook post to anonymous confessions platform NUSWhispers, one man wrote that he was an NUS alumni who graduated 10 years ago. He added that because he earned about S$20,000 a month by working at a multi-national corporation and doing a side business, he was able to afford a condominium and about S$1 million in savings.

- Advertisement -

He wrote that after hiring a sugar baby who was a student from NUS, because of her seduction, he lost “control of myself in decision making”.

The man added that she made him transfer the ownership of his condominium, along with almost all of his savings, to her.

“I was stupid enough comply with her. Furthermore, every month I continued to give her 10k allowances”, he wrote.

Asking netizens for advice, he wrote that he regrets the entire process as he was left with almost nothing.

- Advertisement -

He added that he was addicted to his sugar baby and could not stop giving everything to her.

“I am also scared if i (sic) stop giving her 10k per month, she will kick me out of the condo which is under her name now”, he wrote.

Netizens were not sympathetic to the man’s plight. They told him that if he was able to make S$1 million previously, he should be able to do it again.

- Advertisement -

Others did not even believe the man’s story was true.

/TISG

Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
- Advertisement -
Featured News

“Are you a police? Or police dog?” Man asks fellow train passenger who reminded him to wear mask properly

Singapore — A man’s rude behavior on the train was caught on video recently wherein he asked a fellow passenger who had requested him to put his mask on properly, "Are you a police? Or police dog?” The video was posted on...
View Post
Featured News

Civil servants to get 0.3-month mid-year bonus

Singapore-- Singapore civil servants will receive a 0.3-month mid-year bonus amid "significant downside risks" through the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Public Service Division on Friday, Jun 18. Junior-level civil servants will also receive a one-time payment. Officers in grades MX13(I) and MX14 will...
View Post
Featured News

‘Anti-masker’ in MRT says S’pore should let him go because he wants to leave

Singapore – A 39-year-old British expatriate arrested for refusing to wear a face mask while in the MRT told The Daily Mail that he should not have to go to court and be released because he wants to leave the country. The...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent