Man earning S$20K a month says he ‘lost control’, transferred his S$1.5mil condo and S$10K monthly to his sugar baby

Singapore — In a story of a winding road leading to bad decisions, a man said that he lost control of himself because of his sugar baby’s seduction.

For those unaware, sugar dating, also called sugaring, is a transactional dating practice typically characterized by an older wealthier person and a younger person in need of financial assistance in a mutually beneficial relationship.

In a Facebook post to anonymous confessions platform NUSWhispers, one man wrote that he was an NUS alumni who graduated 10 years ago. He added that because he earned about S$20,000 a month by working at a multi-national corporation and doing a side business, he was able to afford a condominium and about S$1 million in savings.

He wrote that after hiring a sugar baby who was a student from NUS, because of her seduction, he lost “control of myself in decision making”.

The man added that she made him transfer the ownership of his condominium, along with almost all of his savings, to her.

“I was stupid enough comply with her. Furthermore, every month I continued to give her 10k allowances”, he wrote.

Asking netizens for advice, he wrote that he regrets the entire process as he was left with almost nothing.

He added that he was addicted to his sugar baby and could not stop giving everything to her.

“I am also scared if i (sic) stop giving her 10k per month, she will kick me out of the condo which is under her name now”, he wrote.

Netizens were not sympathetic to the man’s plight. They told him that if he was able to make S$1 million previously, he should be able to do it again.

Others did not even believe the man’s story was true.

/TISG

