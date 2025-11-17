Man concerned about cement piece after stalactite forms in his toilet, blamed upstairs renovations

SINGAPORE: A man complained that his toilet ceiling has been damp and peeling for a long time, and that even “stalactites” have grown on it. He suspected that this issue was due to inadequate waterproofing after the renovations of the upstairs unit a few years back.

The 54-year-old resident told Shin Min Daily News that he moved into his unit about 10 years ago and that an elderly couple in their 60s lived in the upstairs unit. He admitted that everything was okay at first, until the elderly couple did some renovations in 2018.

After the renovations, the man discovered that his house started to leak and that his toilet ceiling became mouldy. He revealed that there were water stains in his kitchen cabinets and that it also smelled musty. With this, he had contacted the relevant authorities to check.

“During that time, I also encountered a problem with a leaking toilet. In November 2024, the authorities sent people to inject chemicals to seal some of the gaps in the ceiling, but unexpectedly, the ceiling near the toilet started leaking again,” the man shared.

The man also pointed out that there were stones above the toilet ceiling that had started to fall, exposing the steel bars.

Furthermore, there was debris that started to fall from the toilet ceiling, and stalactites at least four centimetres long were forming. This has caused the resident to worry that he and his family might be injured by falling cement blocks.

“I currently live alone, and my 15-year-old and 17-year-old daughters come to stay with me every other week. If I or they were hit by a piece of cement while taking a shower, the consequences would be unimaginable,” he remarked.

Additionally, the resident had already reported the problem to the relevant authorities, but the problem is still waiting to be solved.