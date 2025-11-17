// Adds dimensions UUID, Author and Topic into GA4
Monday, November 17, 2025
27.6 C
Singapore
type here...
Photo: Lianhe Zaobao
Singapore News
1 min.Read

Man concerned about cement piece after stalactite forms in his toilet, blamed upstairs renovations

Aiah Bathan
By Aiah Bathan

SINGAPORE: A man complained that his toilet ceiling has been damp and peeling for a long time, and that even “stalactites” have grown on it. He suspected that this issue was due to inadequate waterproofing after the renovations of the upstairs unit a few years back.

The 54-year-old resident told Shin Min Daily News that he moved into his unit about 10 years ago and that an elderly couple in their 60s lived in the upstairs unit. He admitted that everything was okay at first, until the elderly couple did some renovations in 2018.

After the renovations, the man discovered that his house started to leak and that his toilet ceiling became mouldy. He revealed that there were water stains in his kitchen cabinets and that it also smelled musty. With this, he had contacted the relevant authorities to check.

“During that time, I also encountered a problem with a leaking toilet. In November 2024, the authorities sent people to inject chemicals to seal some of the gaps in the ceiling, but unexpectedly, the ceiling near the toilet started leaking again,” the man shared.

See also  Elderly neighbour raises concern over fire risks from charging mobility aids and electric scooters in corridor

The man also pointed out that there were stones above the toilet ceiling that had started to fall, exposing the steel bars.

Furthermore, there was debris that started to fall from the toilet ceiling, and stalactites at least four centimetres long were forming. This has caused the resident to worry that he and his family might be injured by falling cement blocks.

“I currently live alone, and my 15-year-old and 17-year-old daughters come to stay with me every other week. If I or they were hit by a piece of cement while taking a shower, the consequences would be unimaginable,” he remarked.

Additionally, the resident had already reported the problem to the relevant authorities, but the problem is still waiting to be solved.

- Advertisement -
Google News Follow Google News WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp Telegram Follow us on Telegram

Hot this week

Lifestyle

Southeast Asia’s toy boom — more than child’s play

This past August, while Singaporeans waved flags and sang...
Singapore News

Bukit Panjang LRT renewal enters final phase with completion targeted for end-2026

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s extensive renewal of the Bukit Panjang LRT...

Popular Categories

Singapore NewsFeatured NewsSG EconomySingapore PoliticsLifestyleCelebrityInternational
document.addEventListener("DOMContentLoaded", () => { const trigger = document.getElementById("ads-trigger"); if ('IntersectionObserver' in window && trigger) { const observer = new IntersectionObserver((entries, observer) => { entries.forEach(entry => { if (entry.isIntersecting) { lazyLoader(); // You should define lazyLoader() elsewhere or inline here observer.unobserve(entry.target); // Run once } }); }, { rootMargin: '800px', threshold: 0.1 }); observer.observe(trigger); } else { // Fallback setTimeout(lazyLoader, 3000); } });

The Independent SG

Singapore News

Business

Singapore Politics

Gerald Giam: Should the public know the price for 38 Oxley Road?

SINGAPORE: In Parliament last week, Workers’ Party (WP) MP...

Chee Soon Juan announces closure of Orange & Teal after four-year run

SINGAPORE: Veteran opposition leader Chee Soon Juan has announced...

Government moves to preserve 38 Oxley Road as national monument

SINGAPORE: The National Heritage Board and the Singapore Land...

WP MP Louis Chua: Hawkers should not have to shoulder the burden of providing S’poreans with cheap meals

SINGAPORE: In a Facebook post on Wednesday (Oct 29),...

© The Independent Singapore

// //