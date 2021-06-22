Home News Featured News Man comments in FB group ‘Indians In Singapore’ that a S$7200 salary...

Man comments in FB group ‘Indians In Singapore’ that a S$7200 salary may not be enough to ‘live comfortable’

The biggest reward in life is grown outside your comfort zone.

Singapore CBD/Youtube screengrab

Author

Obbana Rajah

Date

Category

Home NewsFeatured NewsUncategorized
- Advertisement -

Singapore — A Facebook post where a man commented that a S$7200 salary may not be enough to live comfortably in Singapore has drawn the ire of many netizens.

The comment, which seems to have first been posted in March has once again been recirculated. Netizens found the comment distasteful because it brought up remarks about how Singapore needed to achieve a ‘Swiss standard of living’.

Additionally, upon learning that a foreigner drew that salary and was unhappy, many Singaporeans asked why a local was not hired instead.

- Advertisement -

The original post, shared in the ‘Indians In Singapore’ Facebook group by one Mr Suresh, read: “Hi all, I am looking for recommendations regarding moving to SG from Sweden”.

He continued: “I have PR in Sweden, and I got a job in SG of gross salary SD7200”.

On his post, one Mr Singh commented: “7200 may not be good to live comfortable !”

- Advertisement -

Mentioning Sweden once again brought up former Emeritus Senior Minister (ESM) Goh Chok Tong’s comments.

In 1984, before Mr Goh became prime minister, he set a target for Singapore to reach a “Swiss standard of living” by 1999.

While Mr Goh told CNN in an interview that he was referring to the per capita of income, or the average income earned per person in a given area.

In his interview, he said, “In 1984, when we talked about the Swiss standard of living, I was using a simple measure of per capita income. By 1999, we would like to achieve the 1984 per capita income of Switzerland”.

- Advertisement -

Since then, however, his measure of “Swiss standard of living” has been used for numerous comparisons and to pit Singapore against various benchmarks along the way.

Others also asked why there were no Singaporeans eligible for the job with that salary.

Netizens went as far as finding Mr Singh’s Facebook profile, where it was listed that he was from Mumbai, and was the Managing director at a local company.

/TISGFollow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
- Advertisement -
Featured News

Dining in allowed from June 21, but only in pairs

Singapore —  Dining in at F&B outlets can resume from Monday (June 21) but only in groups of up to two people, announced Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong on Friday (June 18). Previously it was announced that dining in...
View Post
Featured News

S’pore ‘an exception to massive increase in public debt’ globally, thanks to reserves: Lawrence Wong

Singapore - In an interview with American news outlet CNBC, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong explained how Singapore is “an exception” to the “massive increases in public debt and public spending” caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, thanks to accumulated reserves. During the CNBC...
View Post
Featured News

Sun Xueling’s post about ‘wife only in front seat’ car sticker turns into online argument about what ‘sia’ really means

Singapore—A Facebook post from Member of Parliament Sun Xueling (PAP--Punggol West SMC) showing a bit of a lighter side on Wednesday (June 16) inadvertently resulted in some confusion over the expression “sia” of all things. Ms Sun posted a photo of a...
View Post
Follow us on Social Media

Send in your scoops to news@theindependent.sg 

No tags for this post.
© The Independent News & Media Pte Ltd, Singapore
Theindependent