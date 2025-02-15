KOREA: As reported by Allkpop, MAMAMOO’s Whee In recently opened up about her experience being without an agency during her appearance on the Feb 14 episode of The Seasons: Lee Young Ji’s Rainbow on KBS 2TV.

Currently focused on her solo concerts and international tours, Whee In shared, “Right now, I’m a free agent—completely independent.” Host Lee Young Ji playfully added, “Everyone’s curious about which agency will sign her next.”

Pros and cons

While confirming that multiple agencies have approached her, Whee In stated, “I’m taking my time to carefully consider my next step.” Discussing the pros and cons of being independent, she admitted, “The biggest advantage? All my earnings come directly to me—it’s entirely mine,” she laughed.

MAMAMOO previously made headlines for generating an impressive 20.2 billion KRW (around 14 million USD) in annual revenue, highlighting their massive success.

However, Whee In also acknowledged the difficulties of managing everything alone. “Even small tasks, like renting a car, I have to handle by myself. It’s not as convenient as having agency support,” she explained.

Work-life balance

When asked about her ideal agency, she emphasised the importance of work-life balance. “I love creating music and making albums, but I also need time to rest. I didn’t get that before, so now I value it even more,” she said.

Taking a moment to promote herself, Whee In added, “I can adapt to any genre and have a unique vocal tone. Plus, I treat my staff well, which is why many have stayed with me for 8–9 years. People appreciate that about me.”

Jung Whee In, known mononymously as Whee In, is a South Korean singer and a member of the girl group MAMAMOO. She is known for her powerful vocals and her captivating stage presence.

Whee In debuted with MAMAMOO in 2014 and has since released several solo singles and EPs.

Her solo work has been praised for its unique blend of R&B and K-pop influences.